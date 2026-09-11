Kelly Ripa Calls On-Set Malfunction 'Embarrassing' as Sandra Bullock's Chair Breaks During Live Interview: 'What Is Happening?'

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Kelly Ripa faced a stage malfunction during her recent interview with Sandra Bullock. Bullock appeared on the September 10 episode of Live with Kelly & Mark to promote her new movie Practical Magic 2. While the interview touched upon a variety of subjects, an unexpected moment occurred when a piece of the chair the Oscar-winning actress was sitting in suddenly fell onto the stage.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @DECIDERDOTCOM/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa asked 'what is happening?' after Sandra Bullock's chair broke mid-interview.

Ripa immediately got up, looking concerned and went to inspect the situation. The Speed star, though, looked unperturbed as the host picked up the fallen piece and wondered, “What is happening?” Bullock snatched the piece from her hands and demanded, “Give me that,” as she seemed fascinated by the piece that had fallen from her chair. Ripa stated, “This is embarrassing,” which only amused the Hollywood icon more.

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Sandra Bullock Had Fun After Chair Broke During Live Interview With Kelly Ripa

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Sandra Bullock teased Kelly Ripa about the situation after her chair broke during live interview.

The 62-year-old doubled down on grilling the host, asking, “This is part of the new chair, right? The new chair?” “Did the chair not originally come with it? So, you like, zhuzhed the chair?” Bullock jokingly probed while tapping the metal piece on the chair. “Glued it on to make it harder for you to sit in the chair,” the 55-year-old quipped. “I think you pried it off,” Mark Consuelos, Ripa’s husband and co-host, interjected. “This is totally normal,” The Proposal star deadpanned.

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Source: LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Sandra Bullock jokingly dictated to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to continue the interview after her chair broke.

The talk show host pointed to her off-camera production crew at this point and noted, “They're dying on the inside. I want you to know.” The movie star took matters, or the broken chair piece, into her own hands after that and continued the bit by dictating to the hosts about continuing the show. “So you go sit down,” she said to Ripa. “And you continue with your question,” she ordered Consuelos. Then she referenced her movie Practical Magic 2, seemingly indicating that this could all be a part of the witch powers of her character, Sally Owens.

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Sandra Bullock Shared Details of 'Practical Magic 2' During Her Interview With Kelly Ripa

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock reunited with Nicole Kidman for 'Practical Magic 2.'

Bullock's new movie, a sequel to the 1998 cult classic, Practical Magic, picks up with her character dealing with a new phase in life as her daughters, Kylie Owens and Antonia Owens, played respectively by Joey King and Maisie Williams, grow up and face conflicts of their own while being unaware of their witch nature. Throughout it all, her on-screen sister and real-life friend, Nicole Kidman's character Gillian Owens, stands by her side.

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Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock stated the 'Practical Magic 2' focuses on her character facing her fears through her daughters.