Dua Lipa Shows Off Toned Abs in Steamy Makeup-Free Gym Selfie: Photos
Dua Lipa isn’t missing a beat — or a workout. The pop star gave fans a peek into her gym grind, flaunting toned abs and a fit physique in her latest steamy photo series.
Dua Lipa Showed Off Her Toned Abs in New Photos
“🌼 a little bit of everything 🌼,” Lipa, 29, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, July 13. In the snaps, the “Levitating” songstress shared moments from her fun-filled summer, proving that she's spent a lot of it focusing on her fitness.
In one photo, Lipa showed off her curves while lounging on a Pilates reformer, highlighting her sculpted midsection and shoulders in a beige sports bra paired with sleek black leggings. The Barbie actress wore her long black hair in loose waves down her back, finishing the look with delicate gold jewelry on her hands and around her neck.
Dua Lipa Flaunted Her Athletic Abilities Online
Lipa also showed off her athletic abilities with a video of her doing a tricky handstand. The “Blow Your Mind” singer wore a black triangle sports bra with matching leggings as she concentrated on lifting her legs above her head.
“abs routine slayed ✅,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “abs are abbing.”
Dua Lipa Attended BST Hyde Festival With Her Fiancé
The songstress included a video of her attending the BST Hyde Festival on July 11, where rock-folk musician Neil Young headlined. Although Lipa’s fiancé, Callum Turner, wasn’t shown in the photos, the engaged couple — who were first romantically linked in January — were spotted attending the London-based music festival that also saw acts like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Noah Kahan.
Lipa first revealed her engagement to the Masters of the Air actor, 35, in an interview for British Vogue’s July cover. “Yeah, we’re engaged,” Lipa explained to the magazine on June 12. “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”
Dua Lipa Previously Dated Anwar Hadid
Prior to her relationship with Turner, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid — the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid — from 2019 to 2021.
“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source told a news outlet in March. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable.”