Dua Lipa Shows Off Toned Abs in Steamy Makeup-Free Gym Selfie: Photos

“🌼 a little bit of everything 🌼,” Lipa, 29, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, July 13. In the snaps, the “Levitating” songstress shared moments from her fun-filled summer, proving that she's spent a lot of it focusing on her fitness.

In one photo, Lipa showed off her curves while lounging on a Pilates reformer, highlighting her sculpted midsection and shoulders in a beige sports bra paired with sleek black leggings. The Barbie actress wore her long black hair in loose waves down her back, finishing the look with delicate gold jewelry on her hands and around her neck.