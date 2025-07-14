or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dua lipa
OK LogoNEWS

Dua Lipa Shows Off Toned Abs in Steamy Makeup-Free Gym Selfie: Photos

Photo of Dua Lipa
Source: MEGA; @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa isn’t missing any workouts! She gave fans a peek into her gym grind, flaunting toned abs and a fit physique in her latest steamy photo series.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa isn’t missing a beat — or a workout. The pop star gave fans a peek into her gym grind, flaunting toned abs and a fit physique in her latest steamy photo series.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Showed Off Her Toned Abs in New Photos

image of Dua Lipa showed off her curves while on a Pilates reformer.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa showed off her curves while on a Pilates reformer.

“🌼 a little bit of everything 🌼,” Lipa, 29, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, July 13. In the snaps, the “Levitating” songstress shared moments from her fun-filled summer, proving that she's spent a lot of it focusing on her fitness.

In one photo, Lipa showed off her curves while lounging on a Pilates reformer, highlighting her sculpted midsection and shoulders in a beige sports bra paired with sleek black leggings. The Barbie actress wore her long black hair in loose waves down her back, finishing the look with delicate gold jewelry on her hands and around her neck.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Flaunted Her Athletic Abilities Online

image of Dua Lipa showed off a handstand on social media.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa showed off a handstand on social media.

Lipa also showed off her athletic abilities with a video of her doing a tricky handstand. The “Blow Your Mind” singer wore a black triangle sports bra with matching leggings as she concentrated on lifting her legs above her head.

“abs routine slayed ✅,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “abs are abbing.”

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Attended BST Hyde Festival With Her Fiancé

image of Dua Lipa shared moments while at BST Hyde Festival in London.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa shared moments while at BST Hyde Festival in London.

The songstress included a video of her attending the BST Hyde Festival on July 11, where rock-folk musician Neil Young headlined. Although Lipa’s fiancé, Callum Turner, wasn’t shown in the photos, the engaged couple — who were first romantically linked in January — were spotted attending the London-based music festival that also saw acts like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Noah Kahan.

Lipa first revealed her engagement to the Masters of the Air actor, 35, in an interview for British Vogue’s July cover. “Yeah, we’re engaged,” Lipa explained to the magazine on June 12. “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Dua Lipa Previously Dated Anwar Hadid

image of Dua Lipa was known for her relationship with Anwar Hadid.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa was known for her relationship with Anwar Hadid.

Prior to her relationship with Turner, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid — the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid — from 2019 to 2021.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source told a news outlet in March. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.