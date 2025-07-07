NEWS Dua Lipa Stuns in Itty Bitty Bikini During Summer Getaway: Photos Source: MEGA; @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa showed off her toned bikini body during a dreamy European vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa is turning up the heat this summer — one barely-there bikini at a time!

Article continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old pop star gave fans a front row seat to her glamorous European vacation, showing off her glowing skin and toned physique in a sleek black bikini. She layered the look with a glittery sheer cover-up that sparkled perfectly against the dreamy backdrop of a luxury villa.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa rocked a tiny black bikini during her summer vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaning casually against pastel shutters with palm trees and mountains behind her, Lipa looked effortlessly cool and totally in her element.

Article continues below advertisement

In another sizzling photo, the “Houdini” hitmaker amped up the heat in an animal print G-string bikini. She paired it with tiny denim shorts and a metallic gold shoulder bag, showing off her toned figure and carefree vibe. “jusss ‘avin a good time 🫶🏻,” Lipa captioned the post, which also included a full photo dump from her girls' trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram She also stunned in a bold animal print bikini and denim shorts combo.

Article continues below advertisement

The sultry photos come right after Lipa turned heads in Paris. On Monday, July 7, she attended Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Haute Couture show at Petit Palais, despite the rainy kickoff to Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

For her look, Lipa sported a sculpted white gown with feather-like embellishments, bold shoulder pads and a daring keyhole cutout. The dramatic number featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs, while oversized black and white earrings framed her face. She let her jet-black hair fall in soft waves for the ultra-glam moment.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

But long before she became the fashion icon we know today, Lipa struggled in the modeling world. “I got approached to do modeling when I was really young. I went there, but I was never the right size, I was never cut out to be a model and I never really got any real jobs,” she previously told Harper’s Bazaar.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram The pop icon wowed in a dramatic white gown at Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

“They were holding on to me for a while, and then they were like, ‘Oh you know, if you lose a lot of weight, we’ll be able to put you out for more jobs.’ And it kind of put me in a really bad mindset — going back to the 'Blow Your Mind' thing, this is where a lot of the inspiration came from — where I feel like I really tried to change myself in order to get somewhere,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa struggled with modeling early in her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Even so, her goal never changed. “The reason why I thought modeling was a good idea was because I thought I could make loads of friends that could help me in music and that I could really push myself. Obviously, that wasn't the case. I'm really grateful that I did it because it was part of my journey to where I am now, but it also showed me a lot of what I wanted and what made me happy, and it wasn't that at all,” she added.