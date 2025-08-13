Dua Lipa Sizzles in Backless Dress During Luxurious Birthday Celebration: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa's near-nude dress is no "illusion." The pop star, 29, geared up for her August 22 birthday during a wild celebration with her loved ones in Ibiza on Tuesday, August 12. Lipa exposed her back in a scandalous dress from Jacquemus that dipped all the way down to her butt. The outfit featured cutouts on her backside, allowing her to tease her cheeks.

The singer turned around and flaunted the provocative ensemble in a streak of sultry photos. She leaned against a wall and showed off the frock, complemented by a thick silver bangle, rings and arms full of tattoos. Lipa's long black hair cascaded down her back in loose curls.

Dua Lipa's Luxe Birthday Party

She posed with fiancé Callum Turner, who was all smiles during an afternoon meal with his woman. Lipa sat on his lap as he placed a hand on her butt and kissed her on the cheek. They later shared an embrace in front of a pool, with Turner once again letting his hand creep down to Lipa's backside. The actor dressed up in a striped blue button-down and brown sunglasses while celebrating his fiancée under the sun.

Lipa was joined by her closest friends and family, including mom Anesa Lipa, sister Rina Lipa, Mustafa, Yiğit, Giuliano Calza, Olivia Moss and Lyra Duraku. Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and his husband, Marco Maestri, were in attendance as well. Dua showed her appreciation for each member of the group by including a photo with everyone in a photo dump recap. Dua and her squad stepped out for an elaborate meal on the island, complete with shrimp, oysters and caviar. The star cut her own chocolate birthday cake, topped with cherries and raspberries. "Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!! 🤍🤍🤍," she captioned her Instagram carousel.

