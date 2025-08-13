or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > dua lipa
OK LogoPHOTOS

Dua Lipa Sizzles in Backless Dress During Luxurious Birthday Celebration: Photos

Photo of Dua Lipa
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa almost exposed her butt in a backless dress during her birthday party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa's near-nude dress is no "illusion."

The pop star, 29, geared up for her August 22 birthday during a wild celebration with her loved ones in Ibiza on Tuesday, August 12.

Lipa exposed her back in a scandalous dress from Jacquemus that dipped all the way down to her butt. The outfit featured cutouts on her backside, allowing her to tease her cheeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Dua Lipa stunned in a sultry birthday look.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa stunned in a sultry birthday look.

The singer turned around and flaunted the provocative ensemble in a streak of sultry photos. She leaned against a wall and showed off the frock, complemented by a thick silver bangle, rings and arms full of tattoos. Lipa's long black hair cascaded down her back in loose curls.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa's Luxe Birthday Party

Image of Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner.

She posed with fiancé Callum Turner, who was all smiles during an afternoon meal with his woman. Lipa sat on his lap as he placed a hand on her butt and kissed her on the cheek.

They later shared an embrace in front of a pool, with Turner once again letting his hand creep down to Lipa's backside. The actor dressed up in a striped blue button-down and brown sunglasses while celebrating his fiancée under the sun.

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jacquemus designed Dua Lipa's birthday dress.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Jacquemus designed Dua Lipa's birthday dress.

Lipa was joined by her closest friends and family, including mom Anesa Lipa, sister Rina Lipa, Mustafa, Yiğit, Giuliano Calza, Olivia Moss and Lyra Duraku. Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and his husband, Marco Maestri, were in attendance as well. Dua showed her appreciation for each member of the group by including a photo with everyone in a photo dump recap.

Dua and her squad stepped out for an elaborate meal on the island, complete with shrimp, oysters and caviar. The star cut her own chocolate birthday cake, topped with cherries and raspberries.

"Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!! 🤍🤍🤍," she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Image of Dua Lipa is vacationing in Ibiza for her birthday.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is vacationing in Ibiza for her birthday.

The festivities continued into the evening, where the squad played ping pong and hung out on a large couch indoors. When the sun went down, they screened a movie on a projector outside. Two large daybeds were positioned on a lawn lined with candles and surrounded by scenic mountains. Dua and her friends cuddled up and munched on popcorn from her own popcorn stand.

On Wednesday, August 13, the award-winning artist continued to enjoy Ibiza with Rina. The sisters geared up for an afternoon at the pool: Dua stripped down to a tiny black bikini top, while her sibling covered up in a striped button-down.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.