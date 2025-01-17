Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Are 'Crazy for Each Other' Amid Engagement Rumors: 'They Are a Perfect Match'
Though Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been dating for about a year, an insider confirmed the pair are “crazy about each other” amid engagement rumors.
A source recently spoke out, claiming the pair are indeed engaged and celebrated the news with family over the 2024 holiday season.
Explaining he “has been the most incredible, loving partner” to the Houdini songstress in the year they’ve been together, the insider went on to note Turner is “always there to support her, will travel to be with her and constantly surprises her with romantic gestures.”
“He will show up to a photoshoot just to give her flowers and kiss her hello,” they dished. “It’s adorable.”
What’s more is the source revealed Turner has gotten “very close” with her family. “Dua is super close with her siblings and they all adore him,” they stated to Life & Style. “They are a perfect match.”
In January 2024, the couple was first seen together dancing at an after-party for the movie Masters of the Air, which Turner starred in. A few nights later, they were seen on a date night in Hollywood and reportedly showed a good deal of affection toward one another.
While the pair kept things relatively private at first, they began to document their relationship on their social media accounts.
Prior to the insider confirming the engagement news, fans spotted Lipa with a “sparkly ring” in an Instagram post she shared on December 27, 2024. This led to speculation Turner had proposed to the A-lister. To date, neither Turner nor Lipa have publicly addressed the hearsay.
A few months after they began dating, another insider spoke to Life & Style and dished the pair were “crazy about each other,” detailing they were “practically inseparable” since they had become a couple.
“Callum isn’t playing any games and Dua loves that he isn’t hiding their relationship,” they continued. “A lot of actors would want to capitalize on their newfound heartthrob status, but he was serious about her from the beginning and didn’t want to hide it.”
The source added Lipa “loves that he is affectionate” and “protective” of her. “They’re both incredibly busy but they are making the relationship a priority and making it work,” the insider concluded.