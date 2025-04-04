Dua Lipa's Sultriest Photos: 10 of the Singer's Hottest Moments
Dua Lipa Can Rock Any Style
Dua Lipa had a fun night out in Chile while rocking her denim top with a deep V-neck. She also maintained a natural makeup look to enhance her beauty.
"Gracias Chileeeee!! me encanta muchoo aquiiii ❣️❣️ nos vemos prontoooo," she said in the caption, expressing her intention to visit the country again in the future.
Dua Lipa Transformed Into a Stunning Version of Mrs. Claus
The "Levitating" hitmaker set pulses racing in a plunging top, fringed shorts, black tights and heels when she celebrated Christmas 2024. She completed her look with a Santa hat.
"Christmas was vvvv cute 🎄 the turkey was some of my best work 👩🍳💋," she captioned the holiday photoset.
At the time, she also showed off a massive diamond ring on her finger, fueling engagement rumors with Callum Turner.
She Flaunted a Sizzling Look
In the cover of an October 2024 photoset, Lipa put her ripped midsection on display while wearing a red and white patterned bikini top and checkered shorts during a boat ride.
"twas' a good coupla weeks but homeee is where the heart is!!!! 🇬🇧❤️," the songstress wrote in the caption.
Stunning Dua Lipa Soaked Up the Sun
Lipa stripped down to a black bikini with white trim in another photo included in the same October 2024 photoset.
She Enjoyed Some Time Off
The 29-year-old "Dance The Night" singer captured a jaw-dropping bathroom selfie while sporting a patterned bikini top and a white ruffled skirt.
She told her followers, "never not having fun."
Dua Lipa Celebrated Her Birthday in a Special Way
"annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun ❤️🔥," she captioned an August 2024 photoset taken during her birthday.
In the sizzling snaps, Lipa posed in a nude mesh dress with draped red fabric that covered her black bra top and matching thong. She accessorized with gold jewelry and black stilettos for the celebration.
Dua Lipa Showed Her Bold and Daring Side
For her 29th birthday, the "Cold Heart" singer basked in the sun in an orange string bikini set. She amped up her swimwear with a mesh cover-up.
"29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓 thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈," she wrote in the caption.
She Made Waves in a Sultry Bikini
In a July 2024 snap, Lipa displayed her racy behind in a skimpy striped bikini.
Dua Lipa and Her Tiny Tattoos
Lipa turned heads in a curve-hugging black halter neck dress with a cutout detail on the side. She seductively posed for the camera while putting a spotlight on her arm tattoos.
Dua Lipa Stole the Spotlight
For her New Year's Eve celebration in Jaipur, India, Lipa sported a dazzling halter neck dress with a cutout detail on the chest area.