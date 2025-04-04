or
duck dynasty
'Duck Dynasty' Star Reveals Devastating Update on Phil Robertson: 'Not Good'

photo of Phil Roberston
Source: mega

Jase Roberston gave a shocking update about his dad.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

With Duck Dynasty slated to make its anticipated return this summer, some things might look a little different.

In a podcast episode of "Unashamed With the Robertson Family," Jase Robertson made a shocking announcement about his dad Phil Robertson’s health.

“[To] tell you the truth, it hasn’t been good,” Jase stated about Phil, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in December 2024.

duck dynasty star reveals devastating update dad phil robertson not good
Source: mega

Phil Roberston was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2024.

Jase explained how he stays honest about his 78-year-old dad when fans ask him how he’s doing. “I’m just giving the blunt truth. I'll say, ‘Not good,’” the reality TV star stated.

In addition to his dad’s declining health, Jase’s mom, Kay Robertson, is also dealing with complications.

duck dynasty star reveals devastating update phil robertson not good
Source: mega

Jase Roberston said his dad's health condition is affecting his whole body.

“For my mom, it's been a lot better this past week, because she was really not doing good,” he detailed about Kay’s unfortunate fall in February. “She got an infection from a fall, from a cut that had happened earlier… she's still in the hospital, but [now it's] more rehab, physically, and trying to get her to eat."

“We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it. That’s what it seemed like at the moment. It seemed close there. So it was difficult,” Jase shared.

duck dynasty

duck dynasty star devastating update phil robertson not good
Source: mega

Kay Roberston is also facing health complications.

In a podcast episode from December 2024, Jase talked about Phil’s experience with the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, saying his dad’s “entire body” has been affected.

“According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems,” Jase shared. “It’s accelerated and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

duck dynasty star reveals devastating update phil robertson
Source: mega

'Duck Dynasty' is due to return to TV this summer.

At the time, Jase noted how the family patriarch was eager to engage with their fans again. “He keeps saying, ‘I’m gonna get back to the podcast,’” Jase recalled. “But I’m like, ‘Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.’ He’s like, ‘Tell me about it.’ So he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — to just sit down and have a conversation.”

Though Jase’s parents are dealing with uncertain situations regarding their health, their legacies will be back on television this summer. After its absence from A&E since 2017, Duck Dynasty will return to the network with a new name: Duck Dynasty: The Revival. Phil, however, reportedly has not filmed for the new series.

