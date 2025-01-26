'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson's Family Is 'Giving Him the Best Life They Possibly Can' Amid His Health Woes: 'Everyone Is Worried'
Controversial Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson's family is banding together amid his battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
"They want to give him the best life they possibly can under the circumstances and check in on him often and take him out for drives in the woods to reminisce about the good old days and make sure he’s getting the best care," an insider spilled to a news outlet.
"Everyone is worried," the insider continued. "His mental capacity has diminished due to early on-set Alzheimer’s, and he’s got a blood disorder that they believe is causing mini strokes."
During a December 6, 2024, installment of their "Unashamed" podcast, Phil's son Jase explained his father's diagnosis as he told fans he would still be involved with the show despite his memory issues.
"I was like, ‘You know, your memory is not what it once was.’ He’s like, ‘Tell me about it.’ So, he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — to just sit down and have a conversation," Jase shared.
"There’ll be some days he’s a little better, a little more with you, and other days, not so much," Jase's brother Alan noted.
- Bruce Willis' Family Determined to Make Christmas 'Special' for Him Amid Actor's Heartbreaking Dementia Battle
- OK! Told You First: Bruce Willis Is 'Stepping Away' From Acting As A Result Of Aphasia Diagnosis
- Bruce Willis' Family 'Wants to Spend as Much Quality Time With Him' as They Can Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle: 'They’re All Sad'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jase added that his father's blood disease "accelerated" and has been "causing problems with his entire body."
"[He] can barely walk around without, you know, crying out in pain," he continued. "We’ve got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they’re all in agreement that there’s no curing what he has."
This comes shortly after it was confirmed Phil would not be involved with their new series Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which is set to premiere some time in 2025. "With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks, Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy," the logline for the new series read.
The Robertson family patriarch was also previously suspended from their former show after making derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community in an interview.
The source spoke with In Touch about Phil's condition.