'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dead at 79
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has died at 79 years old, his family confirmed on Sunday, May 25.
His daughter-in-law Korie Robertson took to Facebook to share the sad news.
“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" she began. "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."
"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the patriarch wasn't doing so well in the past few months.
In a podcast episode of "Unashamed With the Robertson Family," Jase Robertson shared more details about his father's health issues.
“[To] tell you the truth, it hasn’t been good,” Jase stated about Phil, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in December 2024.
“I’m just giving the blunt truth. I'll say, ‘Not good,’” the reality TV star stated.
- Sister Wives' Janelle and Kody Brown's Son Garrison, 25, Dies by Suspected Suicide: Report
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Is 'Numb' After the Tragic Death of Son Garrison: 'The Family Is Extremely Broken'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's 'Private' Funeral Was for 'Family Only' After Tragic Death: 'Everyone Was Hugging and Tearing Up'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After the Alzheimer's news, Korie shared a sweet note about Phil on Instagram.
"We’ve been overwhelmed with your beautiful messages of love and prayers for Phil, Miss Kay and our whole family after the news of Phil’s medical diagnosis. It’s been incredible to hear from the thousands, likely millions he has touched through living a life so passionately pursuing Jesus and loving others enough to tell them about him. I’m so thankful for the many meals around the dinner table and the way Phil has lead our family in prayer to be grateful to God for all things, grateful for this time on planet earth. Thankful that you all got to join us in that through our show. As you well know, Phil’s hope is in something far greater than the momentary troubles of this illness. He would definitely want me to remind you that hope is for you too. Jesus is where it is found❤️," she said.
Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. Phil was suspended from the show in 2013 after saying homosexuality was a sin, however, he was able to join again later on.
Duck Dynasty: Revival, starring Korie and her husband, Willie Robertson, will air on A&E this summer.