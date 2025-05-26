'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dead at 79

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has died at 79 years old, his family confirmed on Sunday, May 25.

His daughter-in-law Korie Robertson took to Facebook to share the sad news.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" she began. "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."