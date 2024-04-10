'There Can Only Be One Alpha': John Cena Comments on 'Rumors' About Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious' Beef

The WWE veteran drew parallels between his experiences in the wrestling world and his approach to being a team player in the film series.

“Man, you gotta remember I got dropped into a locker room where [we have] generational vets,” Cena said. “‘What’d your dad do?’ ‘Wrestle.’ ‘What’d your granddad do?’ ‘Wrestle.’ I’ve been in that environment; know the room and just kind of adapt to what’s going on.”

“I’m being invited into someone’s home, into someone’s family. And regardless of how they look physically in comparison to another human being, this is one IP that has had nine installments and it’s an action movie — that’s rarefied air,” he added. “At the very least, there has to be respect for that.”