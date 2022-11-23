Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success Has Shattered Vin Diesel's Ego: 'He'll Always Be In The Wrestler's Shadow'

Will Vin Diesel ever be satisfied? The Fast and Furious actor is reportedly envious of his former costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The pair have been feuding since filming together in 2016, but the California native was recently disappointed by the box office success of Johnson's Black Adam project.

"Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow," an insider admitted to Radar. "His ego is extremely fragile and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man."