Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success Has Shattered Vin Diesel's Ego: 'He'll Always Be In The Wrestler's Shadow'
Will Vin Diesel ever be satisfied? The Fast and Furious actor is reportedly envious of his former costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The pair have been feuding since filming together in 2016, but the California native was recently disappointed by the box office success of Johnson's Black Adam project.
"Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow," an insider admitted to Radar. "His ego is extremely fragile and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man."
Although the two stars haven't worked together in years, Diesel has been consumed by the drama. "The sad thing is this feud isn’t about two guys, it’s mostly a one-sided thing and it’s all on Vin, who’s become obsessed with Dwayne," the friend confessed.
TYRESE GIBSON THROWS MAJOR SHADE AT DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON ON WENDY WILLIAMS
The tension between the action stars was publicized in 2016. The former professional wrestler took to Instagram to call out his Fast and Furious castmates for being too "chicken s**t" to discuss their grievances. Despite time passing, it seems as though they haven't moved on from their spat.
The fight between the men was reignited when Johnson called Diesel "manipulative" after the producer asked him to return to their film via social media.
'FAST & FURIOUS' CAST PAYS EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO PAUL WALKER ON HIS BIRTHDAY — 'THE TEARS NEVER GO AWAY'
"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come," Diesel wrote in a lengthy caption last November.
"I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny," the father-of-three added.
Diesel's public plea for Johnson to return to the series left the Jumanji lead annoyed. "Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding," the University of Miami alum shared in an interview.
"My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters," he concluded. "Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former costars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."
Johnson was interviewed by CNN.