Fitness Goals! Dwayne Johnson, Kylie Jenner and More Celebrities Who Stay in Peak Form

What can fans say except Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson literally rocks?

The Jumanji actor highlighted his ironclad muscles while posing for a photo at his home gym, which he calls West Coast Iron Paradise, in January 2017. Wearing an Under Armour gym tank top, Johnson let his ripped build steal the spotlight.

He shared in the post, "We're doin' that 4am anchor thing again to close out the week strong. Shooting one big final additional scene for Hobbs and Fast & Furious today. Bad a-- Hobbs scene, so it'll be fun. I'll wrap that out this afternoon then switch gears, energy, tempo and definitely wardrobe;), to shoot Ballers tonight."

"It's kinda crazy but in order for me to operate at a highly efficient/effective level, I need that 4am wake up to train like an beast," he told his followers. "It's one of my anchors. Even at this 'what the f--- are you thinking at this stupid hour of 4am'. Buuuuut remember it's the fun crazy ones that dent the universe. Find your anchor. Get crazy. Dent it."