Fitness Goals! Dwayne Johnson, Kylie Jenner and More Celebrities Who Stay in Peak Form
Blake Lively
Blake Lively always has time to train.
Before giving birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child, Olin, the It Ends With Us actress joked her workout routine was ineffective, as she shared playful before-and-after photos of her baby bump.
"been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now. Something isn't working," Lively, who was wearing black gym clothes in both snaps, captioned the January 2023 collage.
Chris Hemsworth
In a July 2022 photoset, Chris Hemsworth displayed his abs while talking about Centr.
"@centrfit has everything you need for your fitness journey. What it doesn't have is advice on what to do with your hands in photos. I'm hoping this helps everyone out there," he said of the fitness app and wellness programs website he founded.
Colton Underwood
To achieve more goals this year, Colton Underwood created "a mood board for spring" in April that showed the "joys of life." In one snap, he tightened his sculpted shoulders, arms and back in a blue tank top while using a Hammer Strength Shoulder Press machine.
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista ensured he was in top shape before promoting Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.
He added in the caption, "Its not at all a shameless gratuitous ab shot! 😳.... 😖ok ok!! It is! It's a cheap, shameless, douchey, pointless, gratuitous ab shot!! I admit it! But in my defense 1-I rarely and I mean rarely post shots like this. And 2-at my age, how much longer am I going to have abs?! So cut me some freaking slack people!"
As the photo also showed his tattoos, Bautista told his haters to "save your s----- comments!"
"Have a nice day😊...and remember to get your tickets for @avengers #infinitywar #Drax #dcpride," he concluded.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
What can fans say except Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson literally rocks?
The Jumanji actor highlighted his ironclad muscles while posing for a photo at his home gym, which he calls West Coast Iron Paradise, in January 2017. Wearing an Under Armour gym tank top, Johnson let his ripped build steal the spotlight.
He shared in the post, "We're doin' that 4am anchor thing again to close out the week strong. Shooting one big final additional scene for Hobbs and Fast & Furious today. Bad a-- Hobbs scene, so it'll be fun. I'll wrap that out this afternoon then switch gears, energy, tempo and definitely wardrobe;), to shoot Ballers tonight."
"It's kinda crazy but in order for me to operate at a highly efficient/effective level, I need that 4am wake up to train like an beast," he told his followers. "It's one of my anchors. Even at this 'what the f--- are you thinking at this stupid hour of 4am'. Buuuuut remember it's the fun crazy ones that dent the universe. Find your anchor. Get crazy. Dent it."
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman showed off his muscular arms while lifting weights in February 2023.
The Deadpool & Wolverine actor shared in the caption, "He's only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition."
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba wore a black sports bra and matching leggings as she performed a workout routine for her #UnoDosTres TikTok challenge in June 2020.
Khloé Kardashian
"I saw this sleek @Hydrow Rower at my mom's and had to learn more! I'm always looking for new ways to stay fit and once I found out that I could get a total body workout done in just 20 minutes I was sold!" Khloé Kardashian wrote in an October 2022 post.
She powered through a session on a Hydrow rowing machine wearing a black sports bra and leggings. She also styled her hair in loose waves, amping up her gym look.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum urged her fans to try her routine, adding, "Efficiency is key for me in this crazy life and I'm obsessed with my new Hydrow. Not to mention, the classes are beautifully shot outside, on the water, all over the world, not trapped in a studio, giving me an amazing mood boost right from home. Come row with me guys!!!"
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner made waves wearing Alo Yoga gym workout set, flaunting her slim physique in a November 2023 update.
"mornings in @alo," she captioned the post.
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg unveiled the fruits of his dedication in photos he shared in August 2022. In one snap, he flexed his gym-honed back, shoulders, triceps and biceps in front of a full-length mirror.
Sam Asghari
In an August 2021 post on Asghari Fitness' official Instagram page, Sam Asghari let his shredded physique shine while holding dumbbells in both hands.
"Do you prefer home workouts or at the gym?" he asked his followers.
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone's physique still looks Rocky even when he is now in his late 70s.
In a June 2021 post, he flexed his biceps after grinding through a gym session.
"Went to d--- the gym today when I didn't want to. But, Doing things when you do NOT want to , I found an extremely important key to success. Plus, I have to get ready to start doing some old school ACTION! @gunnarfitness," Stallone reminded his followers.
Teddi Mellencamp
Months before she was diagnosed with melanoma in October 2022, Teddi Mellencamp hit the gym and used her favorite workout machine, the CLMBR.
Tom Ellis
To mark his and Meaghan Oppenheimer's wedding anniversary in 2023, Tom Ellis uploaded a photoset, including a sweet snap of them at a gym.
"You lift me up on a daily basis so I'm training to do the same to you. I love you my baby ❤️," the Lucifer actor added in the caption.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron's incredible physique was defined and visible in a July 2016 snap, which showed him working out at a gym using a kettlebell.