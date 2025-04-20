'DWTS' Stars Alan Bersten and Emma Slater Fuel Romance Rumors With Steamy Kiss During Final Show of Tour

By the end of the dance, Bersten and Slater sealed their chemistry with a steamy kiss. The audience responded with a roaring cheer, as the two have been rumored to be dating for about a year.

Following their on-tour peck, fans of the dance pros commented on a viral TikTok of their performance, saying the two “totally fit” together.

“OMG YES I KNEW IT SO HAPPY,” expressed a delighted fan.

“You can tell they are so excited this whole dance to be able to do it in this way. I love, love,” added another.