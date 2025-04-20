'DWTS' Stars Alan Bersten and Emma Slater Fuel Romance Rumors With Steamy Kiss During Final Show of Tour
The rumors are true!
During their performance on DWTS: Live 2025 on Saturday, April 19, Alan Bersten, 30, and Emma Slater, 36, fueled speculation about their romance.
After their last number, which was to the tune of “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, the Dancing With the Stars pros stared deeply into each other’s eyes as they spun in circles to their elite choreography.
By the end of the dance, Bersten and Slater sealed their chemistry with a steamy kiss. The audience responded with a roaring cheer, as the two have been rumored to be dating for about a year.
Following their on-tour peck, fans of the dance pros commented on a viral TikTok of their performance, saying the two “totally fit” together.
“OMG YES I KNEW IT SO HAPPY,” expressed a delighted fan.
“You can tell they are so excited this whole dance to be able to do it in this way. I love, love,” added another.
Though neither party has confirmed their romance just yet, after their recent routine, Bersten shared an image of himself hugging Slater on his Instagram.
The DWTS pros initially sparked relationship rumors toward the end of 2024. At that time, a source close to the alleged couple told Us Weekly that their romance was “not new, it’s ongoing,” and the pair had been “hooking up” for some time.
Bersten and Slater have been longtime colleagues on the hit competition show. Though their relationship might be in the beginning stage, Slater isn’t a stranger to dating her DWTS costars.
The dance professional was married to DWTS pro Sasha Farber from 2018 to 2023 after getting engaged in 2016. The former couple reportedly divorced because of “irreconcilable differences.”
Slater later revealed on an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast that the pair ended their marriage due to different timelines about having children.
“It’s interesting because I do want to have kids; I just don't want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids,” she explained.
“So, that’s been the real friction and the real hard part,” she added. “It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself. It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.”