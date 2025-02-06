From Dance Buddies to Real-Life Lovers: 10 'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Who Wound Up Dating

After Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant were paired together on Dancing With the Stars Season 31, they started dating and later got engaged on Christmas Day 2023.

In an interview with People, the couple opened up about the process before their big day.

"Every time we really dive into wedding planning and meetings with our wedding planner, we just giggle. We are so excited," said Stewart. "And, of course, there's stressful moments like the guest list and the budget and all these things, but we are just having so much fun with the process."

She added, "Honestly, the theme for us is just love. It's just love and it's just gathering … We just want to feel like one with each other, one with our family and friends, and one with nature."