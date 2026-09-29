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'DWTS' Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's Son Rome, 3, Hospitalized With Oxygen Mask Amid Season 35 Competition: Photo

Image of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy shared their son was hospitalized.
Source: MEGA: @JENNAJOHNSON/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's son was hospitalized.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

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Dancing With the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy spent the weekend in the hospital after their 3-year-old son, Rome, suffered an undisclosed medical issue.

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Image of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy both posted updates to their Instagram Stories.
Source: @JENNAJOHNSON/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy both posted updates to their Instagram Stories.

Jenna, 32, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 27, that her son was feeling under the weather, before posting an update later that day which showed Rome in the hospital with an oxygen mask on his face.

On the same day, Val, 40, also posted a photo on his Instagram of his wife holding Rome in a hospital bed, writing, "Sunday Funday as a parent," across the image.

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Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's Son Was Hospitalized in October 2025

Image of Jenna Johnson said that Val Chmerkovskiy is her 'absolute rock.'
Source: @VALENTIN/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Johnson called Val Chmerkovskiy her 'absolute rock.'

Back in October 2025, Jenna and Val documented another trip to the emergency room, once again showing Rome wearing an oxygen mask after an unspecified health scare.

"Wanna preface this by saying everything’s fine now and thank goodness Rome is home sleeping," Jenna wrote on Instagram at the time. "But this was our night last night ❤️‍🩹."

She also gushed over her husband for his support.

"This guy right here. Our absolute rock through it all," she said. "This calm during the storm. Not one time mentioning his exhaustion or lack of sleep going into a show day. Only making sure that our baby is taken care of and mama is staying sane lol. Beyond grateful to do life with you."

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Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Met in 2014

Image of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy got married in 2019.
Source: @JENNAJOHNSON/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy got married in 2019.

The pair first met in 2014 while both starring on the hit TV show. After dating for a few years, the couple got engaged in June 2018 during a trip to Venice, Italy.

At the time of their engagement, Val raved, "My life has changed because of [her]. And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome."

Val and Jenna tied the knot in April 2019 during a romantic ceremony in Ranch Palo Verdes, Calif., surrounded by their friends and family, including Val's older brother Maks Chmerkovskiy and several DWTS cast members.

In January 2023, they welcomed Rome.

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 Premiered on September 15

Image of Val Chmerkovskiy confessed he and Jenna Johnson are 'happy' about the show's popularity.
Source: MEGA

Val Chmerkovskiy confessed he and Jenna Johnson are 'happy' about the show's popularity.

The married couple is currently competing on Season 35 of the popular reality dance competition. Val is partnered with actress Jenna Dewan while his wife is paired with Grey's Anatomy's Harry Shum Jr.

Dancing With the Stars returned to ABC on Tuesday, September 15, for its two-night premiere, with Val telling Us Weekly, "We’re not just happy for ourselves. We’re happy for our entire cast. We’re happy for the show because it’s doing well and we’re happy for our cast because we’re a part of that. We’re happy for dance and [the] dance community as a whole."

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