'DWTS' Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Welcome Their First Child Together: Photo

"The moment my whole world changed," Johnson wrote alongside a clip of herself seeing the positive pregnancy test. "We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍."

"I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one," she continued.