'DWTS' Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Welcome Their First Child Together: Photo
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's dream came true!
The Dancing With the Stars power couple announced they welcomed a baby boy together on Tuesday, January 10, after years of trying to grow their family.
"Our world is forever changed 🤍1.10.2023," the happy pair gushed in a shared Instagram post on Thursday, January 12, alongside a black and white photo of the two holding the newborn's tiny hand.
Chmerkovskiy and Johnson, who have been together since 2015, remained transparent about the struggles they faced trying to conceive their first baby together. In the 28-year-old's pregnancy announcement in July, she emphasized how she and the 36-year-old almost gave up their dream of having a family right before they got the thrilling update.
"The moment my whole world changed," Johnson wrote alongside a clip of herself seeing the positive pregnancy test. "We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍."
"I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one," she continued.
Many of the duo's fellow DWTS cast members sent well wishes to Chmerkovskiy and Johnson after making the exciting reveal. “Girl … get ready to meet the love of your life. You’re gonna be amazing ❤️ also you look STUNNING,” Sharna Burgess penned underneath the summer update.
“I love youuuuuuuuuuuuu!! I’m so emotional now!!!! Ahhhhhhhhh you will be the best Momma!!!!❤️❤️," the Utah native's sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, wrote.
The professional dancers officially tied the knot in 2019 after being in an on-again, off-again relationship for four years. The year after they wed, Johnson expressed how much she and her husband desired to become parents.
“I want kids,” the brunette beauty said in an interview shortly after getting married. “I want babies. Val wants babies very badly. We definitely have spoken about it. That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen.”
