Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Doubles Down On 'Protecting' Trans Daughter Zaya From 'Public Pressure And Scrutiny'

“I have both the mandate and privilege of protecting my children from these tragic events, well as the myriad of other negative things that have a tendency to impact those living in the limelight, but time will fail me to mention them all,” the 41-year-old author continued.

DWYANE WADE OFFICIALLY FILES TO CHANGE NAME & GENDER OF TRANSGENDER DAUGHTER ZAYA

According to Funches-Wade, God has called on her to “protect” her children. The former flames also shares a 20-year-old son, Zaire.

Wade is also dad to son Xavier, 8, with Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 3, whom he shares with his wife, Gabrielle Union.