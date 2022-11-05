Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Doubles Down On 'Protecting' Trans Daughter Zaya From 'Public Pressure And Scrutiny'
Dwyane Wade's ex-wife is doubling down on her declaration that she has her trans child Zaya's best interest at heart by objecting her legal name and gender change.
After objecting Wade's August petition on behalf of their 15-year-old daughter, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade said in a statement that “countless full-grown famous adults” have suffered “severe consequences” from anxiety and depression — including taking their own lives — as a result of public pressure and scrutiny.”
“I have both the mandate and privilege of protecting my children from these tragic events, well as the myriad of other negative things that have a tendency to impact those living in the limelight, but time will fail me to mention them all,” the 41-year-old author continued.
DWYANE WADE OFFICIALLY FILES TO CHANGE NAME & GENDER OF TRANSGENDER DAUGHTER ZAYA
According to Funches-Wade, God has called on her to “protect” her children. The former flames also shares a 20-year-old son, Zaire.
Wade is also dad to son Xavier, 8, with Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 3, whom he shares with his wife, Gabrielle Union.
“I’m by no means a perfect parent but I love my children with perfect unconditional love,” she reportedly continued. “I will also continue to do what the laws of this land allow me to do as a parent with the parental right and power under the constitution in courts of law and not the court of public opinion.”
As OK! reported, Funches-Wade argued in court documents that she wants Zaya to make the decision for herself when she is "at the age of majority" in two and a half years, as she feels her father, 40, is trying to influence her decision for monetary gain.
“I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies," Funches-Wade said in the filing of the father of her children.
Wade — who claimed Funches-Wade was given "notice" of his August petition "as a courtesy" although he had "full authority" to request Zaya's legal name change without her consent — slammed his ex-wife's "serious and harmful allegations that have hurt" their children.
Noting that this is nothing but another attempt for Funches-Wade to drag his name through the mud, Wade pointed out that she has made zero effort in actually getting to know Zaya.
DWYANE WADE'S BABY MAMA AJA METOYER VENTS ABOUT HER 'TEMPER' AFTER GABRIELLE UNION PUTS HER ON BLAST IN NEW BOOK: 'FROM ZERO TO PRISON REAL FAST'
“I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE!” Wade said before calling Funches-Wade an "absent parent."
Funches-Wade has responded to Wade's claims, calling them "derogatory" and “completely untrue,” countering that his allegations are “very hurtful,” not only to her but also to their kids.