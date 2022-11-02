Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Accuses Athlete Of 'Pressuring' Trans Daughter To Change Identity For Money & 'Deals With Disney': Report

Dwyane Wade's ex-wife is reportedly accusing him of exploiting the gender identity of their trans daughter, Zaya, for his own financial gain.

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade objected Wade's August petition to legally change the 15-year-old's name due to "multiple factors" that she outlined in court documents obtained by a news outlet. (The former NBA star filed to have his child's name changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.)