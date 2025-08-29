or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > the white house
OK LogoNEWS

Actress Dyan Cannon, 88, Can't Stop Laughing After She's Denied From Entering the White House: Watch

Photo of Dyan Cannon and picture of the White House
Source: @therealdyan.cannon/instagram;mega

Dyan Cannon's sense of humor was on display during a recent ordeal in Washington, D.C.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Iconic actress Dyan Cannon couldn't stop laughing after she was denied from taking part in a tour of the White House.

On Thursday, August 28, the star posted an Instagram video where her friends recounted the drama, which occurred because Cannon, 88, lied about her age.

Article continues below advertisement

Dyan Cannon Laughs Off Being Denied From White House Tour

Photo of Dyan Cannon doubled over in laughter after being denied from a White House tour.
Source: @therealdyan.cannon/instagram

Dyan Cannon doubled over in laughter after being denied from a White House tour.

"We're lined up for a great tour. We have the Secret Service guys and all the federal agents," said her "God's Table" podcast co-host Kym Douglas-Robertson, 66. "We can't get in because someone lied about their age."

Douglas-Robertson, as well as fellow co-hosts Tracey Bregman, 62, and Christine Avanti-Fischer, 54, teased their gal pal as she doubled over with giggles.

"All right, girls, listen: years ago, I lied about my age on my passport," Cannon confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Admitted She 'Lied' About Her Age

The women wanted to know how they could do the same, to which the Oscar nominee said, "Listen, it doesn't matter. Keep lying about your age."

The Heaven Can Wait star captioned the funny clip, "And I’d do it again… it’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me ….right girls? Right guys?"

"It’s just a blinkin number… no matter what number they put next to me there’s one thing that never changes …I WUV WU [sic]!!" she added. "P.S. those security guards were so handsome!!!"

MORE ON:
the white house

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of the movie star admitted she lied about her age for her passport.
Source: @therealdyan.cannon/instagram

The movie star admitted she lied about her age for her passport.

Fans adored seeing the Hollywood icon in such good spirits, with one commenting, "Looking beautiful & I love the laughing.🙌❤️😂."

"Dyan has laughed her whole life that’s why she’s so energetic and enthusiastic and positive!!! 😍👍," another person raved, with a third writing, "You go, Dyan! You’re right: it’s no one’s business! I love how you enjoy life! Keep shining!"

Dyan Cannon Has Several 'Friends With Benefits'

Photo of in April, Cannon revealed she has multiple 'friends with benefits'
Source: mega

In April, Cannon revealed she has multiple 'friends with benefits'

Cannon's zest for life made headlines earlier this year when she spilled details on her dating life.

While chatting with a reporter in April, she admitted she's seeing "somebody very special," but then quipped, "Several special [people] ... I have friends with benefits, yes."

The star also touched on her prior romance with the late Johnny Carson, whom she called "a special man."

"I've known a lot of special men. And there's more to come," she declared.

Cannon was previously married to Stanley Fimberg, 91, from 1985 to 1991 and to the late Cary Grant from 1965 to 1968.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.