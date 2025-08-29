Actress Dyan Cannon, 88, Can't Stop Laughing After She's Denied From Entering the White House: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Iconic actress Dyan Cannon couldn't stop laughing after she was denied from taking part in a tour of the White House. On Thursday, August 28, the star posted an Instagram video where her friends recounted the drama, which occurred because Cannon, 88, lied about her age.

Article continues below advertisement

Dyan Cannon Laughs Off Being Denied From White House Tour

Source: @therealdyan.cannon/instagram Dyan Cannon doubled over in laughter after being denied from a White House tour.

"We're lined up for a great tour. We have the Secret Service guys and all the federal agents," said her "God's Table" podcast co-host Kym Douglas-Robertson, 66. "We can't get in because someone lied about their age." Douglas-Robertson, as well as fellow co-hosts Tracey Bregman, 62, and Christine Avanti-Fischer, 54, teased their gal pal as she doubled over with giggles. "All right, girls, listen: years ago, I lied about my age on my passport," Cannon confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Admitted She 'Lied' About Her Age

The women wanted to know how they could do the same, to which the Oscar nominee said, "Listen, it doesn't matter. Keep lying about your age." The Heaven Can Wait star captioned the funny clip, "And I’d do it again… it’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me ….right girls? Right guys?" "It’s just a blinkin number… no matter what number they put next to me there’s one thing that never changes …I WUV WU [sic]!!" she added. "P.S. those security guards were so handsome!!!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @therealdyan.cannon/instagram The movie star admitted she lied about her age for her passport.

Fans adored seeing the Hollywood icon in such good spirits, with one commenting, "Looking beautiful & I love the laughing.🙌❤️😂." "Dyan has laughed her whole life that’s why she’s so energetic and enthusiastic and positive!!! 😍👍," another person raved, with a third writing, "You go, Dyan! You’re right: it’s no one’s business! I love how you enjoy life! Keep shining!"

Dyan Cannon Has Several 'Friends With Benefits'

Source: mega In April, Cannon revealed she has multiple 'friends with benefits'