trending in BABIES
- Meghan Claps Back At Mommy Shamers After Posting A Photo Of Her 3-Year-Old In Crib
- Kandi Burruss Admits She Needs Help From 4 People To Change Her Daughter’s Diapers
- Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Makes Up A Horrific Song About Dead People
- Ashley Reveals She Gets Acupuncture On Her Face & Cupping To Help With Pregnancy
- Johnny Galecki & Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Welcome Their 1st Child Together
Dylan Dreyer is excited to be a doting mother of two, but the Today show meteorologist admitted that being pregnant after experiencing a miscarriage has been much harder.
View this post on Instagram
Can we finally say you’re in your mid-30s @fishlense? I’m so lucky to get to celebrate another birthday with you. Your smile, your joy of life, your positivity, your humor...you make our family better every day. Happy Birthday Bri! I love you...SO MUCH!!!
A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on
View this post on Instagram
Checked off about as much @todayshow programming as I could today! Weather and Popstart on Today, cohosting @3rdhourtoday, filling in on @hodaandjenna and rounding it out with a little @offtherailstdy on @todaysxm !! And I loved every minute of it!! #naptime
A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- dylan dreyer
Sound off in the comments below!