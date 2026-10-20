Dylan Sprouse Says He and Twin Cole Are 'Children of Incest' After Ancestry Reveals Twisted Family Tree: 'Dad's Side Is Pretty Fractured'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Dylan Sprouse discovered he and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, who rose to fame as child stars on Disney Channel's hit TV show Suite Life of Zack and Cody, are "children of incest" after looking at his family tree through the genetics program Ancestry.
On the Tuesday, October 20 episode of the "Wildmen Podcast," which he co-hosts with Brendan Columbus, Dylan explained, "I’ve found a lot of family members, weirdly, who I never met, because my dad’s side of the family is pretty fractured. I started to talk to them, compare and contrast."
The 34-year-old shared that he learned that both sides of his family were in California during the Gold Rush in the 1800s, and by the end of the century, the families joined in marriage.
"And then, they diverged, and then they married again [through] my mom and my dad, like, last generation," Dylan revealed, joking about the strange shape of the family tree.
Dylan said that he called Cole, also 34, to tell him about the "f------ crazy" news, but the Riverdale alum didn’t care to hear about the shocking news and hung up on his brother.
Dylan Sprouse 'Started to Get Suspicious'
Additionally, Dylan shared that he "started to get suspicious" about his family's lineage after finding out that his and Cole’s father’s uncles were identical twins.
"I’d only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom’s side of the family," Dylan confessed. "We had seven sets of twins in four generations. Which is crazy."
"And the reason we have a lot of twins is because it’s the same family!" he exclaimed.
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'Cole and I Are Children of Incest'
Dylan went on to detail another strange sign that his mom and dad’s families are related.
"One of my aunts was a twin, but she was one of the twins who ate her twin in the womb, and when they cut open a cyst in her shoulder, it had teeth and hair," he said.
Dylan concluded, "Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest."
Dylan Sprouse and His Wife Welcome Their First Child
Last month, Dylan welcomed a new addition to his own family. He and model Barbara Palvin, had their first child together, a daughter named Sylvie.
Before his wife, 33, walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18, Dylan opened up about his little girl who was born on September 7, 2026.
"She’s smiling and laughing at my jokes," Dylan said in an interview. "Which is all a dad can really dream of."