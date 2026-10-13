BABIES Barbara Palvin Says She's 'Becoming an Adult' as Model Shares New Photos With Her and Dylan Spouse's Infant Daughter Sylvie Source: MEGA Barbara Palvin celebrated her 33rd birthday as a new mother, sharing Instagram photos with her infant daughter, Sylvie Sprouse. Joshua Sila Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Barbara Palvin celebrated her first birthday as a mother by sharing new photos with her infant daughter, Sylvie, whom she shares with husband Dylan Sprouse. "Becoming an adult in middle-earth 🥔," the model captioned an Instagram carousel posted on October 9. Palvin turned 33 on October 8.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @realbarbarapalvin/instagram Barbara Palvin posted two new photos of her first child.

She Marked the Occasion With New Baby Photos

Source: MEGA Barbara Palvin shared rare, intimate photos cradling her newborn daughter, Sylvie Sprouse, in floral outfits.

Palvin's carousel captured intimate mother and daughter moments surrounded by lush greenery. In one image, the Elle Style Awards' International Model winner looked down at her daughter as she held her close. Another showed her gazing toward the camera while keeping the newborn in her arms. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year wore a soft brown blouse beneath cream-colored overalls. Sylvie's outfit featured a cute floral pattern.

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Her Caption Referenced 'The Lord of the Rings'

Source: MEGA Barbara Palvin jokingly referenced J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings,' as hobbits traditionally reach adulthood at age 33.

The brunette beauty's birthday message included a playful nod to Middle-earth, the fictional setting of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. In Tolkien's world, hobbits traditionally come of age at 33, making the Hercules actress' caption a fitting joke for her birthday.

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Friends and Fans Piled in With Adoring Comments

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Source: MEGA Friends and fans left warm comments on Instagram praising Barbara Palvin and her newborn daughter.

Palvin's post attracted warm reactions from fellow celebrities and fans. The Victoria's Secret account called her "the most stunning mama 🥹💖," while actress Jessica Alba wrote, "You aresStunning — and the babbyyyyeeee 🥹🥹🥹." Model Carine Roitfeld asked, "What is the name of this angel?" One commenter described the runway queen and Sylvie as "beautiful forest elves 🥹." Another called the baby the "best birthday gift 🩷🤍🥰🙏🏻."

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Dylan Revealed Their Daughter's Name on His Podcast

Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse announced daughter Sylvie Sprouse's Labor Day birth on his 'Wildmen' podcast.

The couple announced their daughter's arrival on September 28 with a family photo showing all three wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys while watching a game on TV. "We took Labor Day literally this year," they wrote on Instagram, hinting that Sylvie had arrived around September 7, which was Labor Day in 2026. The actor later shared the baby's name during an episode of his "Wildmen" podcast, which he co-hosts with Brendan Columbus. "It's been almost two weeks now since she's been out," he said during the September 29 episode. "She's very lovely. Her name is Sylvie. Baby Sylvie. Sylvie Sprouse."

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The Couple Announced the Pregnancy at Cannes

Source: MEGA Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, who got married in July 2023, announced the pregnancy at the May 2026 Cannes Film Festival.