Ed Sheeran Is 'Absolutely Furious' After Being 'Thrown Under a Bus' by Friends as Macklemore Controversy Threatens His Tour

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Ed Sheeran is reportedly "absolutely furious" as the fallout surrounding longtime friend Macklemore threatened to overshadow his U.S. tour. The 35-year-old singer has faced mounting criticism since the rapper was removed as a support act from his Loop Tour after using his September 4 performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to speak out in support of Palestine.

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Ed Sheeran ‘Absolutely Furious’ After Macklemore Tour Fallout

Source: MEGA Sources close to Ed Sheeran said he feels 'thrown under a bus' by friends amid ongoing tour controversy.

Per the Daily Mail, sources close to the “Perfect” singer claim the star feels he has been "thrown under a bus by several people he considers friends.” “This felt very unfair on Ed and he’s understandably pretty hurt and angry that this has now begun to overshadow the tour,” one source said. “Even though Ed is a very mild-mannered guy he will speak his mind when he has to. He’ll be absolutely furious at being put in this situation,” they added.

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Source: MEGA Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga all stepped away from the tour.

The situation escalated after Macklemore delivered a pro-Palestinian speech during his set before performing "Hind’s Hall." He told the crowd, “Free Palestine,” while also addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The 43-year-old was subsequently removed from the tour after venues reportedly warned that they would not allow concerts to go ahead with him on the lineup. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among those who objected to the hip-hop star performing at Gillette Stadium, citing what he described as “a broader history of anti-Semitic rhetoric and imagery.”

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Source: MEGA Ed Sheeran said Macklemore’s exit was the promoter’s decision, not his own.

For Sheeran, the dispute became particularly complicated given his relationship with Kraft. The singer performed “Perfect” at Kraft’s 2022 wedding and has previously described him as “super sweet.” He eventually broke his silence on September 15, insisting that Macklemore’s removal was not his decision. “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” he wrote, adding, “I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work.” He also addressed accusations surrounding his own position, writing, “I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care.”

Source: MEGA Ed Sheeran lost more than 200,000 Instagram followers amid the fallout.