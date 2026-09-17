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Ed Sheeran Is 'Absolutely Furious' After Being 'Thrown Under a Bus' by Friends as Macklemore Controversy Threatens His Tour

Split photo of Ed Sheeran and Macklemore
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran was reportedly furious after Macklemore’s departure from his tour sparked tensions among longtime friends.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

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Ed Sheeran is reportedly "absolutely furious" as the fallout surrounding longtime friend Macklemore threatened to overshadow his U.S. tour.

The 35-year-old singer has faced mounting criticism since the rapper was removed as a support act from his Loop Tour after using his September 4 performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to speak out in support of Palestine.

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Ed Sheeran ‘Absolutely Furious’ After Macklemore Tour Fallout

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Image of sources close to Ed Sheeran said he feels 'thrown under a bus' by friends amid ongoing tour controversy.
Source: MEGA

Sources close to Ed Sheeran said he feels 'thrown under a bus' by friends amid ongoing tour controversy.

Per the Daily Mail, sources close to the “Perfect” singer claim the star feels he has been "thrown under a bus by several people he considers friends.”

“This felt very unfair on Ed and he’s understandably pretty hurt and angry that this has now begun to overshadow the tour,” one source said.

“Even though Ed is a very mild-mannered guy he will speak his mind when he has to. He’ll be absolutely furious at being put in this situation,” they added.

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Image of Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga all stepped away from the tour.
Source: MEGA

Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga all stepped away from the tour.

The situation escalated after Macklemore delivered a pro-Palestinian speech during his set before performing "Hind’s Hall."

He told the crowd, “Free Palestine,” while also addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The 43-year-old was subsequently removed from the tour after venues reportedly warned that they would not allow concerts to go ahead with him on the lineup.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among those who objected to the hip-hop star performing at Gillette Stadium, citing what he described as “a broader history of anti-Semitic rhetoric and imagery.”

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Image of Ed Sheeran said Macklemore’s exit was the promoter’s decision, not his own.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran said Macklemore’s exit was the promoter’s decision, not his own.

For Sheeran, the dispute became particularly complicated given his relationship with Kraft.

The singer performed “Perfect” at Kraft’s 2022 wedding and has previously described him as “super sweet.”

He eventually broke his silence on September 15, insisting that Macklemore’s removal was not his decision.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” he wrote, adding, “I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work.”

He also addressed accusations surrounding his own position, writing, “I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care.”

Image of Ed Sheeran lost more than 200,000 Instagram followers amid the fallout.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran lost more than 200,000 Instagram followers amid the fallout.

However, his statement did little to settle the controversy.

Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga subsequently announced their departures from the remaining tour dates, with the artists expressing support for Palestine and Macklemore.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has lost more than 200,000 Instagram followers amid the fallout, while the departing support acts have collectively gained more than 1.6 million, per Social Blade data.

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