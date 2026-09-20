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Ed Sheeran Says Macklemore and Other Bandmates Dropping Out of His Concert Over Israel-Palestine Conflict Was One of the 'Worst Weeks of His Life'

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Source: MEGA

Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour in recent weeks.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

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Ed Sheeran sobbed on stage during his concert at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, September 19, as he addressed the recent controversy surrounding Macklemore and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

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Ed Sheeran Spoke Out About the Ongoing War in Gaza

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Source: @AccessEdSheeran/X

Ed Sheeran broke down in tears when addressing the recent controversy surrounding his Loop Tour during his September 19 concert.

"I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” the British singer, 35, wept as he spoke to the crowd.

He then noted Israel’s actions in Gaza are “unjustifiable," also adding: “I really didn’t know whether I’d be even get on stage again, whether I wanted to be an artist at all.”

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image of ed Sheeran
Source: @AccessEdSheeran/X

Ed Sheeran spoke to the crowd at his Philadelphia show on Saturday about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Controversy erupted earlier this month when Macklemore, 43, was dropped from Sheeran's Loop Tour after he delivered a political statement and shouted “Free Palestine” while onstage during a concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

After the "Thrift Shop" rapper was dismissed, Sheeran's own bandmates as well as his other opening acts including Finneas and Aaron Rowe, also pulled out of the tour in a show of solidarity.

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image of ed Sheeran / macklemore
Source: MEGA

Macklemore departed Ed Sheeran's tour earlier this month after he said 'Free Palestine' during a show.

The "Beautiful People" crooner faced hate after the "Can't Hold Us" singer's exit, as others believed Sheeran should have done more to prevent Macklemore's departure.

Sheeran also noted during his September 19 show the past month has been one of “worst weeks of his life."

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Ed Sheeran Said He Tried to Shy Away From Talking About Political Issues During His Career

image of macklemore
Source: MEGA

Macklemore and several other of Ed Sheeran's show openers left the tour.

“I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division, about humanity, not politics,” Sheeran went on.

“But this is a humanitarian issue. I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore. What happened in Israel, and at the music festival on October 7th was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain,” he said as he emotionally broke down in tears.

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Ed Sheeran Reflected on the Criticism He Faced In Recent Weeks

image of ed Sheeran
Source: MEGA

'My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian life,' Ed Sheeran said.

“What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate," Sheeran continued.

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian life and loss of children’s lives. And the systemic injustice we’re seeing unfolding the West Bank cannot be overlooked,” the "Thinking Out Loud" singer said.

He further noted: “This week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry.”

The songwriter then stated music is supposed to bring people together, stating: “If we get too divided…we need to come back to humanity, realize that we are all the same, and we understand each other. I’ve had a week of learning."

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