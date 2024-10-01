5 of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's Cutest Moments Together: From Collaborators to Besties!

In 2013, Swift supported Sheeran at his Madison Square Garden performance.

The "Perfect" singer marked their collaboration in another Instagram snap alongside the caption, "Thank you to ms. Swift for being the surprise guest this evening !"

Prior to the "august" singer's appearance at his show, Sheeran served as the opening act on the North American leg of her Red Tour. Their closeness even sparked dating rumors, which Sheeran addressed.

"I did stay there 'til four and I did leave in the same clothes, but I was playing her my new record. It was strictly that kind of thing," he told TVNZ. "Literally, I went in there and we passed the guitar back and forth and played songs to each other."

Sheeran added, "The thing that impressed me with the media is that because they wrote about it, my mates believed it. And my mates are texting me being like, 'Is it true?' So I said it wasn't but the fact that people can believe it makes me feel like a bit of a stud, you know?"