5 of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's Cutest Moments Together: From Collaborators to Besties!
A Decade of Friendship
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's friendship started in 2012. A decade later, they worked together on the remix of his track "The Joker and the Queen" from his album, =.
"Thanks for all the love on 'The Joker And The Queen' featuring @taylorswift. Keep streaming, watching, sharing x," Sheeran captioned their black-and-white selfie on Instagram.
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Have Always Supported Each Other
In 2013, Swift supported Sheeran at his Madison Square Garden performance.
The "Perfect" singer marked their collaboration in another Instagram snap alongside the caption, "Thank you to ms. Swift for being the surprise guest this evening !"
Prior to the "august" singer's appearance at his show, Sheeran served as the opening act on the North American leg of her Red Tour. Their closeness even sparked dating rumors, which Sheeran addressed.
"I did stay there 'til four and I did leave in the same clothes, but I was playing her my new record. It was strictly that kind of thing," he told TVNZ. "Literally, I went in there and we passed the guitar back and forth and played songs to each other."
Sheeran added, "The thing that impressed me with the media is that because they wrote about it, my mates believed it. And my mates are texting me being like, 'Is it true?' So I said it wasn't but the fact that people can believe it makes me feel like a bit of a stud, you know?"
Taylor Swift Poked Fun at Her 2009 VMAs Moment
Swift gifted Sheeran a jar of jam for his birthday, where she referenced her infamous MTV Video Music Awards moment with Kanye West in her gift's message.
"Yo Ed — I'm really happy 4 you and I'm gonna let u finish but this is the best JAM OF ALL TIME," the text on the jar read.
The "Photograph" singer wrote in the caption, "Taylor made me some jam. Amazing."
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Teased Each Other
During a hiking adventure, the longtime pals hilariously pestered each other after the American Music Awards announced them as competitors for several awards.
"Safe to say whoever wins the AMA for fav pop/rock album will be an artist who writes songs about love and heartbreak 😂 YOU get to decide who it'll be. Vote at the link in my bio @AMAs," Swift wrote.
They were nominated for Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year in 2018.
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue to Work Together
Sheeran and Swift debuted their friendship in their first duet, "Everything Has Changed," in 2012. They appeared together in the music video for the track and worked with child actors portraying the younger versions of themselves.
"She would be there if everything ended for me," Sheeran gushed about Swift in his Rolling Stone interview in March 2017. "Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense. She's omnipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor."