From Dramas to Wedding Bells: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes' Relationship Timeline in 13 Clicks

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes' first meeting happened on the set of Northern Lights. They were both married to different people then.

But in 2018, Rimes revealed Cibrian found a photo proving they had met years before their encounter in Canada.

"We both were like, 'Wait, what?' I think he was 23, I was 14 at the time, and he was doing Young and the Restless. He found that right after we had worked together. He was just digging through some photos in his garage and found it," she told Entertainment Tonight.