From Dramas to Wedding Bells: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes' Relationship Timeline in 13 Clicks
November 2008: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Met
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes' first meeting happened on the set of Northern Lights. They were both married to different people then.
But in 2018, Rimes revealed Cibrian found a photo proving they had met years before their encounter in Canada.
"We both were like, 'Wait, what?' I think he was 23, I was 14 at the time, and he was doing Young and the Restless. He found that right after we had worked together. He was just digging through some photos in his garage and found it," she told Entertainment Tonight.
March 2009: Rumors About Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes' Affair Emerged
While Cibrian and Rimes were still married to Brandi Glanville and Dean Sheremet, respectively, they sparked affair rumors after they were spotted getting affectionate while having a dinner at a Laguna Beach, Calif., eatery.
The Third Watch actor issued a statement to Access Hollywood to deny the claims.
"It is a fabricated story that is using random snapshots as connective tissue to create a scandalous relationship," said Cibrian.
July 2009: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Split from Their Spouses
Cibrian's manager released a statement confirming his split from Glanville.
"Eddie is a devoted and loving father first and foremost and the speed bump he and Brandi are experiencing needs to be worked out privately for everyone's benefit," the announcement read.
Shortly after releasing the message, Rimes split from her husband.
August 2009: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Were Spotted Together in Public
Cibrian and Rimes debuted their relationship in public when they marked a golf date at the Valencia Country Club. They also watched a Kings of Leon concert in Los Angeles that same month.
The duo filed for divorce from their estranged spouses afterward.
June 2010: LeAnn Rimes Broke Her Silence Over Her Relationship With Eddie Cibrian
In her exclusive interview with People, the "You Light Up My Life" singer shared her thoughts about the end of her marriage and the beginning of her relationship with Cibrian.
"I did one of the most selfish things that I possibly could do, in hurting someone else," she said. "I take responsibility for everything I've done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome."
Rimes clarified they were friends before starting a romantic relationship.
July 2010: They Moved in Together
Cibrian and Rimes' relationship immediately progressed when they moved in together on July 27, 2010. They were said to be "enjoying the moment" and "excited for the happy new journey" at the time.
December 2010: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Got Engaged
The pair marked their 2010 holidays by getting engaged in December 2010. Cibrian reportedly proposed with a 5-carat oval diamond ring.
April 22, 2011: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Wed
Cibrian and Rimes officially became husband and wife when they held a private ceremony at their California home. They only welcomed around 40 guests.
April 2012: They Sparked Pregnancy Rumors
A year after their marriage, Cibrian and Rimes dealt with pregnancy rumors as they expressed their desire to expand their family.
In response to the buzz, the Sunset Beach star playfully put his hand on her stomach while on the 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.
April 27, 2012: They Renewed Their Vows
Rimes revealed in a post on X, previously Twitter, that they renewed their vows a year after exchanging "I do's."
"it's incredible to thank each other for the past year as husband and wife," part of the tweet read. "Here's to another great year!"
May 29, 2013: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Wanted to Expand Their Family
Although they already have a great family, Cibrian and Rimes reportedly discussed having more children.
"It took my mom 12 years to have me. I hope I don't have that [issue] but if I do, then a surrogate is something I've thought about," Rimes shared. "Eddie and I have also talked about adopting. My capacity to love a child doesn't stop at my own eggs, obviously!"
April 16, 2020: LeAnn Rimes Disclosed How Her Depression Affected Their Marriage
Prior to their marriage, the "One Way Ticket" singer sought treatment at a facility to cope with anxiety and stress. After years of struggles, Rimes revealed to People that her mental health issues took a toll on their marriage.
"Eddie and my friends and those close to me experienced pain through my eyes. They weren't exempt from it," Rimes said.
She continued, "By being able to care for my own body and not expecting Eddie to do it for me, we've been able to become better partners. Eddie is a rock. And we're not so enmeshed. We can build our own selves up and I think that's so important. We're stronger than ever."
Aside from her past 30-day stay at a treatment facility, Rimes tried helping herself through yoga, breath work and medication.
February 2024: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Had a Romantic Stroll in Sydney
Over a decade after their marriage, Cibrian and Rimes looked sweeter than ever when they enjoyed a romantic stroll at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach. They took their much-needed vacation after the "Nothin' Better to Do" singer announced she would join The Voice Australia as a coach.