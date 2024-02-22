OK Magazine
LeAnn Rimes and Husband Eddie Cibrian Explore Australia on Scenic Date: Photos

leann rimes eddie cibrian australia date photos
Source: @leannrimes/instagram
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are enjoying their new surroundings.

Earlier this month, the couple temporarily relocated to Sydney, Australia, as the singer was chosen to be a coach on the upcoming season of the country's edition of The Voice.

leann rimes eddie cibrian date australia
Source: mega

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are currently living in Australia.

On Wednesday, February 21, the pair was seen strolling barefoot in the sand near the ocean.

Both of the stars donned sunglasses, white T-shirts and shorts as they walked hand in hand with smiles on their faces.

leann rimes eddie cibrian
Source: @leannrimes/instagram

The pair married in 2011.

That same day, the blonde beauty, 41, posted on her Instagram Stories that they were out to eat.

"No matter where we are, if there's a @noburestaurants, we'll find it! @nobusydney," she captioned a photo of the menu.

In another post, she filmed the actor, 50, licking an ice cream cone while they looked out at the scenic water.

leann rimes eddie cibrian date australia
Source: @leannrimes/instagram

Rimes will star on Australia's version of 'The Voice' this year.

Their relaxing trip comes after a scary health ordeal for Rimes.

"January is usually a challenging month for me. Over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing. But, I have to say, this January, has been joyful and easeful," she wrote on Instagram last month.

"However, yesterday, I underwent a minor surgery and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on," continued the star.

eddie cibrian
"Several months back, had my annual pap smear, which came back abnormal," she shared. "In fact, I’ve had abnormal paps since I was 17 and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place."

Her last test showed she had "high grade cervical dysplasia," which prompted Rimes to see a doctor.

"We jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells," the country crooner revealed, noting she elected to undergo anesthesia for the procedure. "I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable. That, my friends, is advocating for your overall mental wellness and comfort and I HIGHLY recommend it!"

leann rimes eddie cibrian date australia
Source: mega

Cibrian shares two sons with ex Brandi Glanville.

"I've always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different. I think it’s important to share what we are going through with one another, and on another level, for me, as someone who has a platform to be able to raise awareness for issues such as psoriasis, mental health and now, women’s wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection," Rimes concluded.

People reported on the duo's beach outing.

