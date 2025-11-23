or
Egomaniac Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Still Making Royal Flunkies Bow and 'Call Him His Royal Highness' Despite Being Stripped of Royal Titles

photo of Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is still making his staffers bow despite being stripped of his titles, a source claims.

Nov. 23 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Vain Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is clinging to the trappings of a royal life that no longer exist – despite being stripped of his titles by King Charles over his links to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced royal is still demanding staff at his Windsor mansion call him "Your Royal Highness" and bow as if nothing has changed.

For the man once known as the Duke of York, exile still comes with luxury. Renowned short-tempered egomaniac Andrew, 65, remains ensconced inside Royal Lodge – the 30-room mansion near Windsor Great Park that has been his home for decades – and aides say he is refusing to accept his demotion from the working royal family.

His royal stylings have now been stripped by King Charles, despite Andrew denying all allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which have seen him settle a civil case with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in 2022 without admission of guilt.

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.

Yet behind the gates of Royal Lodge, insiders say "nothing has changed" for the disgraced ex-royal once known as Prince Andrew.

One member of staff said: "Andrew insists the staff still call him 'Your Royal Highness.' He is saying the ruling to strip him of his titles doesn't apply inside his own walls."

Another source described him as "living in a bubble" and "utterly deluded about his status."

Andrew has been instructed by King Charles, 77, to move to Sandringham – but insiders say he will treat the staff the same way there.

The former prince's day-to-day existence, according to staff, is one of quiet isolation punctuated by bursts of petulant behavior. He is said to rise late, take breakfast alone, then spend much of the afternoon watching war films or playing video games in a large sitting room dominated by an enormous television screen.

image of Ex-Prince Andrew still keeps 72 stuffed toys on his bed, a source claims.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew still keeps 72 stuffed toys on his bed, a source claims.

One aide said: "He's living as though time stopped years ago. It's golf in the morning, golf on the TV in the afternoon, and conversations about nothing but golf. That's basically his whole world now."

Andrew's sense of entitlement is nothing new to those who worked closely with him. Staff say Andrew still keeps exactly 72 stuffed toys neatly arranged on his bed. A former palace maid said: "On my first day they warned me about the teddy bears and exactly how he expected them to be set out. They even put me through a full day of training on it. It was all incredibly strange. If anything was out of place, he could explode. Lining them up took me a good half hour every time – easily the oddest task I was ever paid to do."

image of Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.

A former royal protection officer said Andrew would "scream and shout" if the display of toys was even slightly off. He said a laminated guide was printed by the ex-duke on how exactly to make his bedroom up – including keeping his teddy bear arrangement in place precisely the way he liked it.

Andrew has also been described as "a rude, ignorant sod" who once summoned a television engineer in the middle of the night to explain a remote control.

A source added he has ordered maids to climb four flights of stairs, simply to open his curtains while he lay in bed beside them, while insisting "that's what servants are for."

