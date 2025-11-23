EXCLUSIVE Egomaniac Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Still Making Royal Flunkies Bow and 'Call Him His Royal Highness' Despite Being Stripped of Royal Titles Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is still making his staffers bow despite being stripped of his titles, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 23 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Vain Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is clinging to the trappings of a royal life that no longer exist – despite being stripped of his titles by King Charles over his links to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced royal is still demanding staff at his Windsor mansion call him "Your Royal Highness" and bow as if nothing has changed. For the man once known as the Duke of York, exile still comes with luxury. Renowned short-tempered egomaniac Andrew, 65, remains ensconced inside Royal Lodge – the 30-room mansion near Windsor Great Park that has been his home for decades – and aides say he is refusing to accept his demotion from the working royal family. His royal stylings have now been stripped by King Charles, despite Andrew denying all allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which have seen him settle a civil case with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in 2022 without admission of guilt.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet behind the gates of Royal Lodge, insiders say "nothing has changed" for the disgraced ex-royal once known as Prince Andrew. One member of staff said: "Andrew insists the staff still call him 'Your Royal Highness.' He is saying the ruling to strip him of his titles doesn't apply inside his own walls." Another source described him as "living in a bubble" and "utterly deluded about his status." Andrew has been instructed by King Charles, 77, to move to Sandringham – but insiders say he will treat the staff the same way there. The former prince's day-to-day existence, according to staff, is one of quiet isolation punctuated by bursts of petulant behavior. He is said to rise late, take breakfast alone, then spend much of the afternoon watching war films or playing video games in a large sitting room dominated by an enormous television screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew still keeps 72 stuffed toys on his bed, a source claims.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

One aide said: "He's living as though time stopped years ago. It's golf in the morning, golf on the TV in the afternoon, and conversations about nothing but golf. That's basically his whole world now." Andrew's sense of entitlement is nothing new to those who worked closely with him. Staff say Andrew still keeps exactly 72 stuffed toys neatly arranged on his bed. A former palace maid said: "On my first day they warned me about the teddy bears and exactly how he expected them to be set out. They even put me through a full day of training on it. It was all incredibly strange. If anything was out of place, he could explode. Lining them up took me a good half hour every time – easily the oddest task I was ever paid to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.