How 'Ice Queen' Kate Middleton Was 'Central' to Removal of Shamed Andrew Windsor's Royal Titles: 'She Was Relentless'

Kate Middleton was secretly a key driving force behind the final removal of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's royal titles, senior palace sources have claimed – with insiders describing her approach as "calm, determined, and utterly relentless." The 43-year-old future queen is said to have urged King Charles III to act decisively to protect the reputation of the monarchy and her young family from further scandal.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton apparently was central to removal of ex-Prince Andrew's titles, a source said.

Her move came amid growing pressure inside the royal household to resolve the long-running crisis surrounding the disgraced former Duke of York, 65, who has been stripped of his titles and styles in a formal Letters Patent issued by the King. Kate's involvement, according to multiple sources, stemmed from her conviction Andrew's continued presence at Royal Lodge had become untenable. "Kate played a crucial role in the decision," said one senior palace insider. "She was very clear that Andrew's actions and the damage they caused were tarnishing the family. In her mind, the monarchy couldn't move forward while he was still holding on to privilege. She stayed calm throughout – composed but utterly determined. There's a real steel behind her warmth."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is 'fiercely protective of her children and the monarchy,' a source said.

Another royal insider described Kate's approach as quietly decisive. "Privately, she's completely focused and all business," an insider added. "She's fiercely protective of her children and the monarchy she'll eventually help steer. On the issue of Andrew, she believed there simply couldn't be any middle ground." Kate's position also strengthened Prince William's resolve to support his father in stripping Andrew of his titles and privileges, sources say. "William and Kate were totally aligned on this," said a close family source. "They both believe the monarchy's future relies on honesty, accountability, and staying clear of disgrace. Kate was adamant that their children deserve to grow up without that shadow hanging over them."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is resisting leaving Royal Lodge.

Andrew, who was formally removed from the Roll of the Peerage and now goes by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, continues to resist leaving Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The couple has been ordered to vacate the 30-room Windsor residence, but negotiations over their departure have stalled. "There's real annoyance that he hasn't moved out yet," the source added. "Kate especially thinks the more this situation drags on, the more damaging it becomes for everyone." Historian Andrew Lownie, who has written extensively about the former Duke, has noted tensions between Andrew and Catherine date back years. In his 2023 biography, he revealed Andrew once made "rude" and "disrespectful" remarks about her, angering William and deepening the rift between the two men. A former royal staff member said: "Kate still remembers how things were when she first entered the family. Andrew looked down on her back then, and he didn't bother to hide it. Now the balance has shifted – she's the one with influence, and she's not afraid to use it."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.