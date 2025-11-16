EXCLUSIVE The Commoner Formerly Known as Prince Andrew 'Refusing to Pack Up Creepy Teddy Bear Stash' and Demanding Staff and 'Right to Roam' Before He Vacates Luxury Royal Home Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is 'refusing to pack up his creepy teddy bear stash' after being kicked out of Royal Lodge, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 16 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the disgraced former Duke of York, is digging in his heels over leaving his 30-room Royal Lodge residence – refusing to pack up his bizarre collection of 72 teddy bears and demanding staff, gardeners and full access to the Windsor grounds before agreeing to move. The 65-year-old, stripped of all titles and honors after King Charles III issued a rare Letters Patent, has been told to vacate the $40 million Windsor property he has occupied since 2003.

Yet sources say Andrew is "playing hardball," insisting on keeping his household staff, private chefs and a "right to roam" the estate despite no longer being a working royal. Until the King's team resolves his housing terms, his much-ridiculed teddy bear collection – each meticulously arranged by palace aides in military precision on his bed – remains defiantly unpacked."He's behaving as if his title stripping has never happened," said one royal insider. "Andrew can't seem to let go of the privileges he once had. He won't pack up or move out until every comfort – including his personal staff – is locked in. He's even insisting on keeping full access to the Windsor grounds, which has caused real frustration inside the palace."

Those demands have complicated what was supposed to be a swift relocation to the Sandringham estate. King Charles is understood to have offered Andrew a smaller residence there after formally stripping him of his royal titles and privileges, and is said to want him out by Christmas. But the move has been delayed as the ousted royal haggles over staff lists and creature comforts. "He's demanding the perks of royalty without any of the standing," said a source close to the talks. "He wants his own gardeners, a private chef and even a combined secretary and butler. It's frankly unbelievable."

Palace officials are said to be "exasperated" by his reluctance to cooperate. Prince William, 43, who has taken a notably firmer stance than his father on Andrew, has privately made it clear his uncle must not continue to act "as though he is entitled to royal privilege." A senior aide said: "William has no intention of pandering to him. He's focused on the future of the monarchy – and that means Andrew facing up to the life he has now, not the one he's lost." Royal staff at Windsor are also said to remain confused over protocol when it comes to Andrew. "They're still greeting him with bows and curtseys," said another insider. "It's created a really uncomfortable atmosphere. He's officially a private citizen now, but no one knows the right way to act around him – and he's definitely not helping matters."