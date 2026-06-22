Eiza González Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs in Plunging Sports Bra and Leggings: Photo
June 22 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Eiza González, 36, is putting in serious work, and her Instagram followers are getting a front-row seat.
The actress shared a gym selfie that's hard to scroll past, showing off serious muscle definition and the results of what looks like a pretty intense training routine.
In the photo, González is captured in a mirror shot, wearing a fitted black V-neck sports bra and a pair of matching black leggings with her unbelievable abs as the main accessory, a clear sign of just how much time she's been putting in at the gym.
Putting in the Work
She paired the image with a caption that was equal parts funny and relatable. "After bulking for a month finally starting to cut and nobody warned me about that stage 🥵😅😭 still more to go before filming HELP," she wrote.
The mix of emojis said it all. She's clearly feeling the burn of this new phase, as she teases that there's more transformation ahead before she's in front of the cameras.
Behind the Scenes
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González is gearing up to star in Iron Jane, a bodybuilding drama directed and written by Lissette Feliciano.
The film follows Janie John, who, after a childhood of neglect and invisibility, is pulled into a world that finally sees her, where pain is power and bodies are built, not born, according to the film's synopsis.
The actress announced the role back at the beginning of May, sharing a workout photo on Instagram alongside the caption, "IRON JANE. 🎬 Welcome to the world of body building. So proud to tell Jane's story and this journey is one very special to me."
Behind the visible transformation is a much longer story. In an April cover feature with Women's Health, the actress spoke about a personal journey marked by loss, distorted body image and years of unresolved health issues.
A New Mindset
González lost her father in a motorcycle accident when she was just 12 years old, and the grief sent her into a period where she leaned heavily on food for comfort.
That coping mechanism came during an era when young women in entertainment were constantly scrutinized by tabloids, and the combination left her with a distorted, often painful relationship with her own body that lingered into adulthood.
She's also shared that she's been diagnosed with endometriosis, adenomyosis and PCOS, three conditions that frequently go unrecognized in women for years. In González's case, it took decades of being told her pain and symptoms were simply normal before she finally got real answers.
What's different now is her mindset. Instead of working out to fit someone else's definition of what her body should look like, she describes it today as something that supports her mentally and physically.
The bulking, the cutting, the sweaty gym selfies, none of it is really about meeting a standard. It's part of a much longer process of rebuilding her relationship with her own body.