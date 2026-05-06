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Eiza González Flaunts Her Plump Backside as She Prepares for New Role in 'Iron Jane': 'So Proud'

eiza gonzalez backside role prep proud
Source: MEGA;@eizagonzalez/Instagram

Eiza González showed off her fitness transformation while preparing for 'Iron Jane.'

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May 6 2026, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET

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Eiza González is putting in the work for her new project!

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image of Eiza González showed off her intense workout transformation while preparing for her new role.
Source: @eizagonzalez/Instagram

Eiza González showed off her intense workout transformation while preparing for her new role.

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The actress recently turned heads after sharing a striking gym photo that showed off her sculpted physique, including her toned backside, as she teased her preparation for an upcoming role.

In the snap, González posed in a white sports bra and fitted leggings, flexing in front of workout equipment and giving fans a glimpse at her intense training routine.

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Alongside the photo, she opened up about the journey, writing, “IRON JANE. 🎬 Welcome to the world of body building. So proud to tell Jane’s story and this journey is one very special to me.”

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image of The star revealed she will star in 'Iron Jane,' a film centered around competitive bodybuilding.
Source: MEGA

The star revealed she will star in 'Iron Jane,' a film centered around competitive bodybuilding.

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The caption hinted at a physically demanding role that’s pushing her into completely new territory.

"I'm very proud to tell Jane's story; this trip is very special to me," the Baby Driver star shared again in a separate post, doubling down on how meaningful the project is for her.

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The star is set to dive into the world of competitive bodybuilding in Iron Jane, based on a screenplay by Lissette Feliciano, who will also direct the film.

According to Variety, Iron Jane is a bodybuilding drama starring González as Janie John, a woman seeking power through extreme physical transformation after a childhood of neglect. Coached by a former champion (Brandon Sklenar), she navigates the dark side of the sport, using enhancements to become untouchable while her grip on reality breaks.

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image of The actress said she is 'so proud' to tell this story.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The actress said she is 'so proud' to tell this story.

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Feliciano praised González’s dedication to the role, saying, “Iron Jane is a story about discovering that true strength is often found in surrender.”

She continued, “Eiza brings a physical and emotional commitment, bravery, and collaborative spirit to the role that fully realizes the character I imagined on the page. Her transformation into Jane is inspiring, and alongside Brandon’s quietly magnetic presence as her coach, creates a relationship that I hope will stay with you long after the film ends.”

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image of Director Lissette Feliciano praised Eiza González’s physical and emotional commitment to the role.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Director Lissette Feliciano praised Eiza González’s physical and emotional commitment to the role.

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser also weighed in, praising the cast and creative team behind the project.

“We have a stellar cast led by Eiza González and Brandon Sklenar whose commitment to the physicality of their roles has already begun,” she said. “We were immediately impressed with Lissette Feliciano’s debut feature which was an incredibly moving and heartfelt exploration of women’s roles in society. She has such a bright future and is the ideal filmmaker to bring this inspirational story to life.”

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