Eiza González Flaunts Her Plump Backside as She Prepares for New Role in 'Iron Jane': 'So Proud'

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Eiza González is putting in the work for her new project!

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Source: @eizagonzalez/Instagram Eiza González showed off her intense workout transformation while preparing for her new role.

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The actress recently turned heads after sharing a striking gym photo that showed off her sculpted physique, including her toned backside, as she teased her preparation for an upcoming role. In the snap, González posed in a white sports bra and fitted leggings, flexing in front of workout equipment and giving fans a glimpse at her intense training routine.

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Alongside the photo, she opened up about the journey, writing, “IRON JANE. 🎬 Welcome to the world of body building. So proud to tell Jane’s story and this journey is one very special to me.”

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Source: MEGA The star revealed she will star in 'Iron Jane,' a film centered around competitive bodybuilding.

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The caption hinted at a physically demanding role that’s pushing her into completely new territory. "I'm very proud to tell Jane's story; this trip is very special to me," the Baby Driver star shared again in a separate post, doubling down on how meaningful the project is for her.

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The star is set to dive into the world of competitive bodybuilding in Iron Jane, based on a screenplay by Lissette Feliciano, who will also direct the film. According to Variety, Iron Jane is a bodybuilding drama starring González as Janie John, a woman seeking power through extreme physical transformation after a childhood of neglect. Coached by a former champion (Brandon Sklenar), she navigates the dark side of the sport, using enhancements to become untouchable while her grip on reality breaks.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube The actress said she is 'so proud' to tell this story.

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Feliciano praised González’s dedication to the role, saying, “Iron Jane is a story about discovering that true strength is often found in surrender.” She continued, “Eiza brings a physical and emotional commitment, bravery, and collaborative spirit to the role that fully realizes the character I imagined on the page. Her transformation into Jane is inspiring, and alongside Brandon’s quietly magnetic presence as her coach, creates a relationship that I hope will stay with you long after the film ends.”

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Director Lissette Feliciano praised Eiza González’s physical and emotional commitment to the role.