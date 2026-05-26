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Eiza González Stuns Fans With Naughty on-Set Underwear Confession

Photo of Eiza Gonzalez
Source: MEGA

Eiza González revealed the one thing she always takes home from movie sets.

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May 26 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

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Eiza González's candid on-set confession has fans doing a double-take.

"You know what I steal always?" González, 36, began in an interview with a news outlet published on Tuesday, May 26. "You know the clean underwear they give us ... and the socks."

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Eiza González's Candid Confession Made Headlines

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Photo of Eiza González confessed that she keeps underwear that she receives on-set.
Source: MEGA

Eiza González confessed she keeps underwear that she receives on-set.

The Mexican actress joked about her growing panty collection, adding, "Why do I have so many nude underwear?"

González's Love Boosters costar Keke Palmer jumped into the conversation, adding, "What are they going to do? Wash that underwear and put it on someone later? That's crazy."

Love Boosters follows a group of women shoplifters who steal from luxury retailers in the Bay Area to sell the items at a deep discount to working-class communities.

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Source: @entertainmentweekly/Instagram

Eiza González made the confession alongside her 'Love Boosters' costars.

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Eiza González Was Excited to Work With Female Cast

Photo of Eiza González joked that she always gets cast in projects where men make up the majority of the cast.
Source: MEGA

Eiza González joked that she always gets cast in projects where men make up the majority of the cast.

The film features a strong female cast, including Palmer, 32, Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige and Poppy Liu, and hit theaters on May 22.

González said the most radical thing about the role was that she worked alongside a group of women for the first time.

"It's always, like, five men and then me," she told The Hollywood Reporter on May 20. "I've always wondered why I get cast in things like that."

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Eiza González Has 'Rom-Com' Aspirations

Photo of Eiza González has worked with various leading men in Hollywood, including Jason Statham, Jake Gyllenhaal and Dwayne Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Eiza González has worked with various leading men in Hollywood, including Jason Statham, Jake Gyllenhaal and Dwayne Johnson.

González rose to fame as a teen idol in Mexican telenovelas before making a name for herself as an actress in Hollywood.

She's known for starring in action films alongside the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The Baby Driver star also hopes to expand beyond her usual genre and take on more diverse projects.

"I've never done a rom-com, and I’m a hopeless romantic and have always wanted to," she told the outlet. "My girlfriends are always pointing out that I’m in these movies with these actors like Jake or Henry, and I never get to kiss them."

Eiza González Is Happily Taken

Eiza González confirmed her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov in May 2025.
Source: MEGA

Eiza González confirmed her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov in May 2025.

As for her personal life, González has been romantically linked to Bulgarian professional tennis player Grigor Dimitrov since April 2025.

The pair went Instagram official one month later as the actress shared a sweet tribute dedicated to her new beau, 35.

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you," the actress wrote on May 16, 2025. "You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️."

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