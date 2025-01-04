or
Poppy Liu Admits Lisa Kudrow Was 'So Nice' While Filming 'No Good Deed': 'I Was Really Starstruck'

Photo of Lisa Kudrow; picture of Poppy Liu.
Source: MEGA

Poppy Liu starred alongside Lisa Kudrow in Netflix's 'No Good Deed.'

By:

Jan. 4 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Poppy Liu admittedly had a "pinch-me" moment while filming Netflix's No Good Deed.

The Hacks actress reflects on the production of the recently released dark comedy series during an exclusive interview with OK!, while opening up about what it was like to get to know Lisa Kudrow on set of the show.

poppy liu lisa kudrow nice filming no good deed netflix starstruck
Source: MEGA

'No Good Deed' hit Netflix on December 12, 2024.

As a known name in Hollywood, there aren't many stars Liu encounters and feels intimidated by, though the cast of No Good Deed certainly had her shaking a bit.

Calling the Friends actress "really, really nice," Liu tells OK!: "Lisa Kudrow was one of the few people that I've met that I was really [starstruck by.] I couldn't be cool around her at all."

poppy liu lisa kudrow nice filming no good deed netflix starstruck
Source: MEGA

Poopy Liu said Lisa Kudrow was incredibly 'nice' on the set of 'No Good Deed.'

"When I first met her, I remember we were at a table read and it was kind of a lot because Lisa Kudrow [and] Ray Romano were there," she recalls. "Me and Abbi [Jacobson] were sitting next to Luke Wilson. We were just like, 'What?!'"

Liu adds of Kudrow: "When I first saw her, I remember she was so nice, coming over and saying hi to us. And I was like, 'I just want to say thank you.'

Lisa Kudrow

"That's literally how I said hi to her for the first time," the Space Cadet star admits. "And she just goes, 'You're welcome.'"

Liu, who plays Sarah in the series, and Kudrow, who stars as Lydia Morgan in the drama, later shared a special moment during filming, as The Afterparty actress explains: "It was a really sweet swing between my character and her character."

poppy liu lisa kudrow nice filming no good deed netflix starstruck
Source: MEGA

Lisa Kudrow told Poppy Liu their scene together in 'No Good Deed' was her favorite.

"We kind of had this little bonding moment. It was really sweet. I remember her saying to me one day, 'This was my favorite scene to film so far,'" Liu notes, confessing she was blown away by Kudrow's compliment.

Liu says she was also starstruck by Will Ferrell while working on No Good Deed — which was produced by the comedic actor's production company, Gloria Sanchez Productions.

poppy liu lisa kudrow nice filming no good deed netflix starstruck
Source: MEGA

Poppy Liu was shocked at how 'gigantic' Will Ferrell was when meeting him,

"We had a big cast dinner before we started filming, which was kind of funny because we hadn't really met each other yet. When I came in, the first person I saw was Will, who, by the way, is gigantic," Liu quips. "I don't think I really registered how tall he is. He's gigantic. We come in and he extends his hand [and says,] 'Hi, I'm Will.' And I just was like, 'I know.'"

Aside from tuning in to simply see the star-studded cast of No Good Deed, Liu hopes fans want to "binge watch" the dark comedy series after it leaves viewers on the edge of their seats.

"There's definitely some themes throughout of family, the extent that we'll go to keep secrets, the darker sides of what some of our ambitions lead us to or how far we will go to get what we want. But this is [a show where] you sit and binge the whole thing and stay up till 3 a.m. accidentally," Liu concludes.

