or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Elisabeth Hasselbeck
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Jokes Dealing With 'Deadly Snakes' on 'Survivor' 'Prepared' Her to 'Debate' Hot Topics on 'The View'

Two photos of Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Source: @theview/x

Elisabeth Hasselbeck filmed 'Survivor' in 2000.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Hasselbeck thinks the grittiness of competing on Survivor helped her prepare for her gig on The View.

The TV personality was on the talk show from 2003 to 2013 and returned the week of March 2 as a guest co-host to fill in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she's on maternity leave.

Article continues below advertisement

'Survivor' Prepared Elisabeth Hasselbeck for 'The View'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elisabeth Hasselbeck thinks competing on 'Survior' helped her 'prepare' to be on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Elisabeth Hasselbeck thinks competing on 'Survior' helped her 'prepare' to be on 'The View.'

"What better preparation than 39 out of 41 days in the Australian outback, with nine out of the 10 deadliest snakes... The prep that you'll need to get at the table of The View and debate Hot Topics every day for 10 years? I think Survivor did me well for that," she declared on a recent episode of the morning show's podcast, "Behind the Table."

She competed on the game show in a season that aired in 2001 and finished in fourth place.

Article continues below advertisement

Would Elisabeth Hasselbeck Return to 'Survivor'?

Photo of The TV star was on the talk show from 2003 to 2013.
Source: @theview/x

The TV star was on the talk show from 2003 to 2013.

The mom-of-three confirmed producers for the competition show have asked her to return, but her answer is always a "solid no, every single time."

When questioned if they reached out to her to participate in the show's Survivor 50 edition, which featured other old castmates return, she replied, "I think, maybe, there was an indirect ask. I think I’d trained them to know [I’d say no]."

"I don’t think I could leave the kids," Hasselbeck said of why she wouldn't go on the series again. "I barely want to miss a [sports] game today that I know is going on."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has declined invitations to go on 'Survivor' again.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The mom-of-three said Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are 'like family' to her.
Source: @theview/x

The mom-of-three said Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are 'like family' to her.

As was expected, the conservative star got into a few arguments when she was back on the ABC morning show, but she insisted they all actually get along.

"Joy [Behar] and I are like family, Whoopi [Goldberg] and I are like family, and now I have new family," she raved, referring to the other costars she never worked with before. "New sisters! So this is actually so sweet."

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Sunny Hostin Praise Each Other

Photo of Elisabeth Hasselbeck admitted voicing your opinion on 'The View' isn't easy.
Source: @theview/x

Elisabeth Hasselbeck admitted voicing your opinion on 'The View' isn't easy.

Hasselbeck did get into a few clashes with Sunny Hostin, but on the Friday, March 6, episode, the two praised one another.

"Listen, this is not... it looks easy because you are all wonderful, capable, brilliant women, but it’s not. You say one thing, and 50 percent of the population are 100 percent mad at you," she spilled. "It’s not easy each and every day, so I have a tremendous amount of respect for what you do, having done it for a decade."

"Let me say this about you because you believe what you believe," replied Hostin. "You stand 10 toes down, and I can respect that."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.