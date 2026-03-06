Elisabeth Hasselbeck Jokes Dealing With 'Deadly Snakes' on 'Survivor' 'Prepared' Her to 'Debate' Hot Topics on 'The View'

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Hasselbeck thinks the grittiness of competing on Survivor helped her prepare for her gig on The View. The TV personality was on the talk show from 2003 to 2013 and returned the week of March 2 as a guest co-host to fill in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she's on maternity leave.

Article continues below advertisement

'Survivor' Prepared Elisabeth Hasselbeck for 'The View'

Source: @theview/x Elisabeth Hasselbeck thinks competing on 'Survior' helped her 'prepare' to be on 'The View.'

"What better preparation than 39 out of 41 days in the Australian outback, with nine out of the 10 deadliest snakes... The prep that you'll need to get at the table of The View and debate Hot Topics every day for 10 years? I think Survivor did me well for that," she declared on a recent episode of the morning show's podcast, "Behind the Table." She competed on the game show in a season that aired in 2001 and finished in fourth place.

Article continues below advertisement

Would Elisabeth Hasselbeck Return to 'Survivor'?

Source: @theview/x The TV star was on the talk show from 2003 to 2013.

The mom-of-three confirmed producers for the competition show have asked her to return, but her answer is always a "solid no, every single time." When questioned if they reached out to her to participate in the show's Survivor 50 edition, which featured other old castmates return, she replied, "I think, maybe, there was an indirect ask. I think I’d trained them to know [I’d say no]." "I don’t think I could leave the kids," Hasselbeck said of why she wouldn't go on the series again. "I barely want to miss a [sports] game today that I know is going on."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x Elisabeth Hasselbeck has declined invitations to go on 'Survivor' again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x The mom-of-three said Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are 'like family' to her.

As was expected, the conservative star got into a few arguments when she was back on the ABC morning show, but she insisted they all actually get along. "Joy [Behar] and I are like family, Whoopi [Goldberg] and I are like family, and now I have new family," she raved, referring to the other costars she never worked with before. "New sisters! So this is actually so sweet."

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Sunny Hostin Praise Each Other

Source: @theview/x Elisabeth Hasselbeck admitted voicing your opinion on 'The View' isn't easy.