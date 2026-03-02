The View's Sunny Hostin Gets Into Tense Spat With Elisabeth Hasselbeck Over Conservative's 'Proud' Support for Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin shaded Elisabeth Hasselbeck when the latter returned to The View as a guest co-host on Monday, March 2. As the ladies discussed Donald Trump's controversial decision to bomb Iran, Hostin pointed out how the president appeared to go back on his declaration during the 2024 election, when he said the country would not be headed toward another world war.

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin called out Elisabeth Hasselbeck for voting for Donald Trump.

"I thought this was going to be the president of peace, I thought this president wanted to win a Nobel Peace Prize for peace," she stated. "That is not what I’m seeing. I am not seeing America first. I think people that voted for Trump — I was not one of them, I think you were," she said pointing at Hasselbeck, with audible "Ooohs" coming from the audience. "Those people wanted America first."

Elizabeth Hasselbeck Is 'Proud' She Voted for Donald Trump

TRUMP WARNS MORE U.S. DEATHS LIKELY IN MIDDLE EAST: After the United States launched a massive strike against Iran, 'The View' co-hosts and Elisabeth Hasselbeck react and question how Americans feel about another military operation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/lRvx5ykYo7 — The View (@TheView) March 2, 2026 Source: @theview/x 'I proudly voted for Trump,' Elisabeth Hasselbeck declared on 'The View.'

“I proudly voted for Trump," Hasselbeck replied, to which Hostin said, "Yes, you did." "Because the alternative was not great and we would absolutely be under the wrong power," the former TV star continued. As Hostin noticed Whoopi Goldberg preparing to cut to commercial, she said, "Let me just finish..." "No, I'm going to stop everybody," the actress responded. "Because we're going to go and come back and we can continue the conversation then."

'Civil Discourse Is Not Dead'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg cut the argument short by going to commercial.

Hasselbeck was filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin, who went on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child on February 10. Hasselbeck was a co-host on The View from 2003 to 2013 and was known for getting into arguments with her costars due to her conservative views. She seemed prepared for things to get heated again, saying at the beginning of the episode, "Listen, civil discourse is not dead. We might have differences of opinion, but we love each other and we're stronger."

'We Do Not Hate Each Other'

Source: mega Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran divided the country.

"I actually think for the young people watching it's important to see that you can have — Whoopi, you've said it before — we can hold our positions in one hand, and each other's hand in the other, and be able to just live as Americans with the freedom that we have and speak our hearts and minds," the Survivor alum continued. "We get to do that all week," Hasselbeck noted. "It might get a little spicy at times, but we do not hate each other, we love each other. We have the freedom to do it, and it's important to remind everybody of that."

Source: @theview/x Last year, Elisabeth Hasselbeck said her old show was 'sinking.'