Elisabeth Hasselbeck Slams Joy Behar for Criticizing 'Incredible Woman' Carrie Underwood for Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'You Could Learn From Her Strength'
Former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck didn’t hold back when defending Carrie Underwood after Joy Behar criticized the country star for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20.
"That @TheView @JoyVBehar needs to simmer down off my friend," Hasselbeck, who was a co-host on the daytime talk show from 2003 to 2013, clapped back at Behar via X just hours after the comedian spoke out about the ordeal during the Tuesday, January 14, episode of The View.
Hasselbeck also shared a photo of Behar on Instagram Stories with a caption that read: “Joy — @carrieunderwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength.”
Later that evening, Hasselbeck appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Hannity, where she doubled down on her criticism.
She argued that The View rarely features co-hosts with “a lick of sense” and accused Behar of using Underwood’s name for “selfish personal publicity.” According to Hasselbeck, Behar was trying to stay relevant because “she knows the ship is sinking.”
Earlier that day on The View, Behar questioned Underwood’s reasoning for participating in the inauguration.
"I would not normalize him. She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love our country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country in my opinion? I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which. I can say now every day," Behar said in reference to Underwood's statement about the President-elect.
"I would not be the person to say, 'Don't do it,' because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one's asked me, but that's another story," she added.
Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, arguing that Underwood doesn’t deserve the criticism she’s facing for agreeing to perform at the event.
"I stand behind her," Goldberg, 69, said of the former American Idol winner, 41. "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support."
"It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching," she added. "But that's just me."
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, also sided with Underwood, pointing out that social media users are being too harsh on the "Before He Cheats" singer. She urged people to avoid trying to "cancel people's livelihood because we don't like their politics."
"If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows," Griffin stated.
The former White House staffer added that "from a business standpoint," the blonde star could potentially "make a lot of money" from her decision to support Trump, 78, suggesting she might "become an icon of MAGA and the American right."
Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful” at the event in Washington, D.C.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she stated on Monday, January 13. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."