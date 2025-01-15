Elisabeth Hasselbeck Slams Joy Behar for Criticizing 'Incredible Woman' Carrie Underwood for Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'You Could Learn From Her Strength'

"That @TheView @JoyVBehar needs to simmer down off my friend," Hasselbeck, who was a co-host on the daytime talk show from 2003 to 2013, clapped back at Behar via X just hours after the comedian spoke out about the ordeal during the Tuesday, January 14, episode of The View.

Hasselbeck also shared a photo of Behar on Instagram Stories with a caption that read: “Joy — @carrieunderwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength.”

She argued that The View rarely features co-hosts with “a lick of sense” and accused Behar of using Underwood’s name for “selfish personal publicity.” According to Hasselbeck, Behar was trying to stay relevant because “she knows the ship is sinking.”

Later that evening, Hasselbeck appeared on Sean Hannity ’s Fox News program, Hannity, where she doubled down on her criticism.

Earlier that day on The View, Behar questioned Underwood’s reasoning for participating in the inauguration.

"I would not normalize him. She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love our country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country in my opinion? I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which. I can say now every day," Behar said in reference to Underwood's statement about the President-elect.

"I would not be the person to say, 'Don't do it,' because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one's asked me, but that's another story," she added.