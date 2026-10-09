Incarcerated Elizabeth Holmes Hasn't Watched New Documentary 'You Can See Everything,' Says Co-Director
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:47 a.m. ET
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her longtime partner, Billy Evans, have not watched You Can See Everything, the new documentary about the weeks leading up to when Holmes reported to prison.
"Neither of them have seen the film. Elizabeth is still incarcerated; Billy hasn't seen it," co-director Lance Oppenheim, 30, stated during a Q&A session at a Los Angeles screening on Tuesday, October 6.
Fielder Said 'Communication Broke Down' With Evans
Oppenheim's co-director, Nathan Fielder, 43, stated that his working relationship with Evans became increasingly difficult as the film neared completion.
"As we were trying to finish making it, he started trying to exert a level of control over the process that made it very hard to engage with him," Fielder explained.
"It was uncomfortable for us and also A24 and everyone. I think communication broke down, basically," Fielder added.
At the Telluride Film Festival in September, Fielder expressed the same sentiment, saying that near the end of the process, Evans had attempted to exert "a lot of control over the process."
The Film Follows Holmes' Final Days Before Prison
The filmmakers followed Holmes, Evans, and their family for the 34 days leading up to when Holmes reported to prison in May 2023. During those 34 days, the film crew stayed in the guest house on the couple's San Diego property. Later on, the production was also given access to Holmes in prison as she began serving her sentence.
According to the film's official synopsis by A24, "Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move."
A24 explained that what began as a 34-day filming project developed into a three-year filmmaking process, and the completed documentary is nearly three hours in length. Holmes had reached out to A24 about making the documentary, and Fielder, who had read Bad Blood, John Carreyrou's book about Theranos, was interested in her as a subject.
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Fielder Still Isn't Sure What He Experienced
Fielder said he was never really certain why Holmes and Evans asked him and Oppenheim to document that period of their lives. Neither Holmes nor Evans seemed familiar with the directors' previous work. "I still am not sure to this day, like, what I experienced," Fielder added.
In the film, Evans is shown extensively, and in the trailer, he states, "I fell in love in that first conversation."
When Fielder asks whether he worried Holmes was "scamming" him when they met, Evans responds, "One hundred percent."
Holmes Is Serving an 11-Year Sentence
In 2022, Holmes, 42, was found guilty on four counts of defrauding Theranos investors, and she was given an 11-year sentence. She started Theranos at 19 in 2003, and the blood-testing business, which claimed it could run tests using just a few drops of blood, raised more than $700 million from investors before it went under. Evans, 33, the father of her two children, founded his own blood-testing company, Haemanthus, in 2024. Holmes is currently being held at a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
Fielder is well-known as the creator of the comedy series Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, and Oppenheim has directed documentary films such as Some Kind of Heaven and Spermworld. In September, the documentary screened at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado ahead of its theatrical release.
You Can See Everything will open in theaters on Friday, October 16. The Q&A after Tuesday's screening was moderated by comedian Bill Hader, and there is already buzz surrounding possible awards nominations for the documentary.