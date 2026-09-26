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Elizabeth Holmes Praises Donald Trump as Early Prison Exit Looms

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Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes gushed over Donald Trump on social media recently.

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Sept. 26 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

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Elizabeth Holmes clapped for Donald Trump as she awaits her prison release.

The Theranos founder, 42, tweeted out a message on X on Friday, September 25, where she praised the POTUS, 80.

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'We Are Winning'

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image of elizabeth Holmes / trump
Source: MEGA

'We are winning,' Elizabeth Holmes wrote on X about the POTUS.

In response to Trump's social media video where he lauded his administration's triumphs and said the U.S. is "successful again," Holmes replied back: "We are winning."

The disgraced tech mogul is currently being held at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

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Elizabeth Holmes Is Currently Serving an 11-Year Prison Term

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Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced in 2022 for charges of conspiracy to defraud investors and wire fraud.

Holmes is serving an 11-year sentence for fraud and is set to be released in August 2027. She is scheduled to be sent to a Texas halfway house following her discharge.

The businesswoman — who founded the now-defunct health technology company in 2003 — previously had her original sentence reduced by a year. She was convicted in 2022 on several charges of conspiracy to defraud investors and wire fraud related to Theranos.

In December 2025, Holmes asked Trump to mitigate her sentence, with the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney still listing her clemency request as “pending.”

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Elizabeth Holmes Petitioned Donald Trump to Commute Her Sentence Last Year

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Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes asked the Trump administration to commute her jail sentence in December 2025.

Earlier this year, Holmes posted on her X account in response to her prison commutation petition: “We are continuing to fight for my innocence and we know the truth cannot be repressed for ever. This is not over. The fight against weaponization of our justice system is just beginning.”

Last year, she wrote online that she "takes accountability" for Theranos "failing," adding she "messed up plenty."

She then noted she "made 1000 mistakes over the 16 years I spent pouring my heart, my time, every dollar I had (including the money my parents had saved for me to attend my dream college Stanford) into building Theranos."

Elizabeth Holmes Maintained Her Innocence on Social Media

image of elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes owned up to her 'mistakes' in a lengthy X post last year.

However, the Washington D.C. native further insisted she's "innocent of what I was convicted."

"I and hundreds of the world's best scientists, chemists, lab techs, manufacturing experts, clinicians and many others dedicated their lives to solving something truly important," she went on.

"The team accomplished feats so amazing for the last decade people have claimed them to still be impossible," Holmes penned. "I am so proud of what they built and I will not take those people's efforts nor success from them."

Theranos falsely claimed it had developed automated and compacted blood tests that could be performed quickly, as they only required very tiny amounts of blood.

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