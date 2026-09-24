NEWS Elizabeth Holmes Will Leave Federal Prison Camp in 2027, Moving to Halfway House Near Tech Titans Source: MEGA Elizabeth Holmes will reportedly be moved from her federal prison camp to a halfway house near other tech titans in 2027. OK! Staff Sept. 24 2026, Updated 10:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Holmes is set to leave the federal prison camp in 2027 and move to a halfway house in Texas. The shamed Theranos CEO has been in Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, since May 2023 after she was found guilty of 3 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. However, according to ABC News reporter Rebecca Jarvis’ X post, “[Elizabeth Holmes] is leaving prison and transitioning to a halfway house in Del Valle, TX (near Austin) next August, according to a notice sent to victims of her crime.”

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: #ElizabethHolmes is leaving prison and transitioning to a halfway house in Del Valle, TX (near Austin) next August according to a notice sent to victims of her crime. pic.twitter.com/NePJASvckh — Rebecca Jarvis (@RebeccaJarvis) September 23, 2026 Source: @REBECCAJARVIS/X ABC Journalist Rebecca Jarvis broke the news of Elizabeth Holmes' upcoming halfway house transition.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Holmes Is Set To Transition Into a Halfway House

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Holmes had been in a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas since 2023.

Jarvis attached a picture of the message sent to the victims with her post that read, “This notice is to inform you that ELIZABETH HOLMES has been approved for placement in a Community Correction Center (CCC), otherwise known as a halfway house, and will transfer from this institution on August 23, 2027.” “After the transfer, the inmate will be located at BOP - Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas,” the message continued. Per TMZ, the halfway house mentioned in the message is apparently very close to the offices of a lot of other tech giants.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Holmes' official release date is still listed as February 2023.

Moreover, the correctional center is also reportedly very close to the Austin Airport. Holmes was initially sentenced to 11 years in prison, per the outlet. However, a judge reduced her sentence by a year back in March. Her official release date in the federal prison inmate search is still noted as February 2023. As a result, it looks like she could be spending a few years in the halfway house before she makes her way back to society.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Internet Divided Over Elizabeth Holmes Moving to a Halfway House

Source: MEGA Social media users seem divided over Elizabeth Holmes getting out of federal prison so soon.

Ever since Jarvis broke the news of the disgraced tech titan’s upcoming transition to a halfway house, many people have taken to the comments to share their opinions on the matter. “This is thanks to the First Step Act. She has FTC credits, which will amount to 30 months in total. 12 months she gets automatically given her high sentence and 18 months from the First Step Act for non-violent offenders. The math, maths. Also, this is pending no infraction until then,” one person wrote. “It doesn’t happen for another year, but wow. She isn’t even 5 yrs into her sentence. I was sure they’d shave off like 2-3 yrs and do 8. This is surprising as well as different than standard transfers. They usually don’t tell you what day you transfer to avoid an attempted escape,” another commented.

Source: MEGA Social media users seemed to believe that Elizabeth Holmes might have more difficulty adjusting to the halfway house than federal prison.