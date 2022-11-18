Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Defrauding Investors

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her blood-testing company, Theranos, on Friday, November 18, by Judge Edward Davila.

Additionally, she has another three years of supervision after the entrepreneur is released from jail. The sentence also includes a fine of $400. Holmes was ordered to turn herself into custody on April 27, 2023.

In January, Holmes was found guilty of four charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faced up to 20 years in prison, in addition to a fine of $250,000.