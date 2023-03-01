Elizabeth Holmes Welcomes 2nd Child, Requests To Remain Out Of Prison During Conviction Appeal
Infamous Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to her second child in the midst of preparing for her upcoming 11-year prison sentence.
The news of Holmes' baby was revealed by the 39-year-old's defense team in a motion asking the court for her to remain out of prison while she appeals her conviction, according to legal documents obtained by a news publication.
"Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization," the recently filed court papers read.
Holmes' attorneys argued that because the convicted fraudster is not a flight risk and has two children under the age of 2, she should be able to remain at home while her team of lawyers attempt to appeal her lengthy sentence.
The former biotechnology entrepreneur shares both of her children with fiancé Billy Evans. She gave birth to their first baby, William Holmes Evans, in July 2021, ahead of her criminal trial, ABC News reported at the time.
Holmes is strongly determined to remain at home with her little ones and delay her more than a decade-long prison term — which is set to begin on Thursday, April 27, as OK! previously reported.
- R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison While Already Serving 30 Years Behind Bars For 2021 Trafficking Convictions
- Drunken Nearly-Nude Suspect Takes Off On Foot After Stolen Car Chase — Watch The Video!
- Legal Documents Will Name High Profile 'Alleged Perpetrators' Associated With Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Scheme: Report
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Theranos founder had advertised that the now-defunct health technology company could successfully run tests on just a few drops of blood and in turn detect serious medical conditions. The falsely-groundbreaking tests had at one point skyrocketed Theranos' value up to $10 billion.
Back in November 2022, Judge Edward Davila declared Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in her blood-testing company and confirmed her 11-year, three month sentence. Additionally, the mom-of-two will have another three years of supervision after she is released from jail in 2034. The conviction also resulted in a $400 fine — $100 for each count of fraud.
Holmes was found guilty of four charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in January 2022. At the time, she faced up to 20 years in prison and a whopping fine of $250,000.
CBS News obtained court documents about Holmes giving birth and her motion to remain out of prison during her appeal.