Elizabeth Holmes Welcomes 2nd Child, Requests To Remain Out Of Prison During Conviction Appeal

The Theranos founder had advertised that the now-defunct health technology company could successfully run tests on just a few drops of blood and in turn detect serious medical conditions. The falsely-groundbreaking tests had at one point skyrocketed Theranos' value up to $10 billion.

Back in November 2022, Judge Edward Davila declared Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in her blood-testing company and confirmed her 11-year, three month sentence. Additionally, the mom-of-two will have another three years of supervision after she is released from jail in 2034. The conviction also resulted in a $400 fine — $100 for each count of fraud.

Holmes was found guilty of four charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in January 2022. At the time, she faced up to 20 years in prison and a whopping fine of $250,000.