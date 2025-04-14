or
Bikini Goddess! Elizabeth Hurley's Hottest Cleavage-Baring Photos

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley sets the bar high in every bikini she wears!

By:

April 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Fabulous at 59

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley defies her age in her bikini photos.

Elizabeth Hurley is showering her fans with more sizzling bikini snaps as she gets older!

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star, now 59, displayed her front assets in a pink triangle top and matching tiny bottom while swimming in the waters of the Maldives.

In the post, Hurley announced the ongoing sale of a bikini set from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

"Kisses from paradise 💞 wearing my favourite Biarritz Bikini - ON SALE at the link in my bio (www.elizabethhurley.com) & on my stories 💘💘💘," she wrote in the caption.

Elizabeth Hurley Slipped Into a Teeny Tiny Bikini

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley showcased her fit figure while modeling bikinis from her swimwear line.

Hurley turned up the heat in a tiny coral red bikini with metallic straps, showing off her ripped midsection as she posed for the camera by a pool.

"Last day for 30% off the Rainbow Edit @elizabethhurleybeach ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 includes styles already in Special Offers ❣️," she shared in the November 2024 post.

She's a Bikini Pro

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley basked in the sun while sporting her swimwear line's bikini.

The Strictly Confidential actress flaunted her décolletage in a white triangle bikini top with a gold strap during a sunny photoshoot in October 2024. She complemented her beach look with a cowboy straw hat.

Hurley said in the caption, "Hello, glorious memories of summer 🩷 @elizabethhurleybeach 🩷🩷🩷."

Sultry Shot

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

She was all smiles as she posed for the camera.

"Good evening 🩷🩷🩷," Hurley greeted her Instagram followers in an October 2024 post, which featured a photo that showed her rocking a white bikini top and a matching bottom with side ties.

Here Comes the Sun

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley soaked up the sun in a beach getaway.

In August 2024, Hurley enticingly posed in a light-colored two-piece bikini, leaving fans drooling over her flawless and youthful glow.

Elizabeth Hurley

Queen of Summer

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Fans continue to say she looks half her age.

Hurley flashed a radiant smile as she posed in a chest-accentuating triangle top and tiny bottom in an August 2024 update. She completed her summer look with oversized sunglasses.

"Fun in the sun 💗💗💗," she captioned the hot snap.

Parading Her Ample Assets

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley cast a spotlight on her beach body.

During a Maldives trip in June 2024, Hurley displayed her slim figure in a strapless bandeau-style bikini top with a knot detail and a low-rise bottom.

Looking Younger Than Ever

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Fans showered Elizabeth Hurley with positive comments after she shared the above photo.

The Father Christmas Is Back star lounged in a striped chair, sharing a clear view of her fit physique in denim shorts and a pink daring bikini top.

"When the sun comes out (even briefly) in England- so do the bikinis 🩷 #england #bikini #sun @elizabethhurleybeach," Hurley shared in the caption.

A Fun Easter

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley showed her abs in the photo.

To promote her brand's special Easter promo, the Serving Sara actress uploaded a jaw-dropping photo of herself perfectly modeling a leopard print two-piece bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley Defied Her Age

elizabeth hurley hottest cleavage baring moments photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley had 'me time' in a sauna.

Hurley left little to the imagination inside a sauna, posing in an eye-popping bikini that highlighted her bust.

She said, "Good morning @vivamayrmariawoerth 🩷 May the exercise, detox and healthy eating commence."

