Elizabeth Hurley Poses in Plunging Bikini: 57-Year-Old Model Lauded for 'Aging Like Wine'
At 57 years old, Elizabeth Hurley still looks fantastic!
On Sunday, May 7, the star posed in a bright bikini — and fans couldn't get enough!
"Did you know I have a twin? 😘 We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🍑," she wrote.
Of course, people couldn't get over how amazing the model looks when she is just a few years away from turning 60. One person wrote, “Like a fine wine you’re aging well!” while another said, "Double trouble."
This is hardly the first time the brunette beauty has showed off her svelte physique before. In late April, she wore a bright green bathing suit. "Oh Maldives…… I miss you 💗 Marissa bikini from www.elizabethhurley.com @vakkarumaldives," she wrote.
Hurley previously donned a patterned suit a few weeks prior to April.
"Yay!! My favourite Cheetah Bikini is back in stock 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 www.elizabethhurley.com," she gushed of the apparel.
The English actress previously told Us Weekly about how she finds time to stay in shape.
“I believe in gentle exercise and lots of it,” the Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear designer said in 2018. “So I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga or a little Pilates. But I don’t like high impact, high energy sports. I don’t actually think they do you much good. As long as you get your heart rate to the rate you need it to get, which is a fast walk. But you need to do a bit of it.”
“I walk every day, so I try and hit my 10,000 steps a day and I do some stretching every day. And then sometimes I do a bit more, but that’s enough for me really,” she continued of her regimen.
The starlet also makes sure to start every day off right — with some protein. “I like things like an omelet, or I like avocado on toast or some tomatoes,” she said. “I always have something for breakfast.”
“We have to keep our hearts healthy, our lungs healthy, our organs healthy. And we need to eat well and we need to get plenty of sleep and we need to relax,” she said of her philosophy.