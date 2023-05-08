OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Elizabeth Hurley
OK LogoNEWS

Elizabeth Hurley Poses in Plunging Bikini: 57-Year-Old Model Lauded for 'Aging Like Wine'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

May 8 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

At 57 years old, Elizabeth Hurley still looks fantastic!

On Sunday, May 7, the star posed in a bright bikini — and fans couldn't get enough!

"Did you know I have a twin? 😘 We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🍑," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabethhurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1@gmail.com

Of course, people couldn't get over how amazing the model looks when she is just a few years away from turning 60. One person wrote, “Like a fine wine you’re aging well!” while another said, "Double trouble."

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time the brunette beauty has showed off her svelte physique before. In late April, she wore a bright green bathing suit. "Oh Maldives…… I miss you 💗 Marissa bikini from www.elizabethhurley.com @vakkarumaldives," she wrote.

Hurley previously donned a patterned suit a few weeks prior to April.

"Yay!! My favourite Cheetah Bikini is back in stock 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 www.elizabethhurley.com," she gushed of the apparel.

Article continues below advertisement

The English actress previously told Us Weekly about how she finds time to stay in shape.

“I believe in gentle exercise and lots of it,” the Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear designer said in 2018. “So I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga or a little Pilates. But I don’t like high impact, high energy sports. I don’t actually think they do you much good. As long as you get your heart rate to the rate you need it to get, which is a fast walk. But you need to do a bit of it.”

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Hurley
elizabethhurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/gmail.com
Article continues below advertisement

“I walk every day, so I try and hit my 10,000 steps a day and I do some stretching every day. And then sometimes I do a bit more, but that’s enough for me really,” she continued of her regimen.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The starlet also makes sure to start every day off right — with some protein. “I like things like an omelet, or I like avocado on toast or some tomatoes,” she said. “I always have something for breakfast.”

“We have to keep our hearts healthy, our lungs healthy, our organs healthy. And we need to eat well and we need to get plenty of sleep and we need to relax,” she said of her philosophy.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.