Elizabeth Hurley Poses in Plunging Bikini: 57-Year-Old Model Lauded for 'Aging Like Wine'

The English actress previously told Us Weekly about how she finds time to stay in shape.

“I believe in gentle exercise and lots of it,” the Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear designer said in 2018. “So I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga or a little Pilates. But I don’t like high impact, high energy sports. I don’t actually think they do you much good. As long as you get your heart rate to the rate you need it to get, which is a fast walk. But you need to do a bit of it.”