Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Turns Heads in String Bikini Selfie After 'Best Summer' With Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus: See Photo

Elizabeth Hurley took some time to relax in a string bikini after having the 'best summer' with her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, at her glam country estate.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley took some time to relax in a white string bikini. Hurley, 60, posed in the sultry two-piece swimwear in a sizzling new photo posted on Saturday, September 6. In the snap, the Gossip Girl alum leaned on stacks of hay as she showed off her snatched figure and gave a seductive pout.

Elizabeth Hurley Stunned in a White Bikini

Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley said goodbye to the 'best summer.'

“Bye bye to the best summer ❤️,” she captioned the steamy snap. Fans quickly rushed to the comments section, sharing their admiration for the English model. “I believe you must be the hottest 60-year-old on the planet ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Putting woman half your age to shame wow 🌹😍🔥🌹.” “You're aging — backwards. 👏👏👏,” a third quipped.

Elizabeth Hurley Spent the Summer With Billy Ray Cyrus

Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley spent the summer on her country estate with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Although she didn’t mention her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, by name, he reportedly spent the summer with the British beauty on her $8 million country estate in the U.K. “I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment,” she told a news outlet on September 1. “Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling but I'm hoping to improve!”

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Went Public With Relationship in April

Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley went public with their relationship in April.

Hurley and Cyrus, 64, first met while filming their 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise. However, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until April, confirming it with an adorable Easter-themed photo of the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer kissing The Piper actress on the cheek. "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," Cyrus later explained in an interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot." He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

Miley Cyrus Gave Her Seal of Approval

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus gave her seal of approval on Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's relationship.