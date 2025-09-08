or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elizabeth Hurley
OK LogoNEWS

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Turns Heads in String Bikini Selfie After ‘Best Summer’ With Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus: See Photo

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA; @elizabethhurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley took some time to relax in a string bikini after having the 'best summer' with her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, at her glam country estate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley took some time to relax in a white string bikini.

Hurley, 60, posed in the sultry two-piece swimwear in a sizzling new photo posted on Saturday, September 6. In the snap, the Gossip Girl alum leaned on stacks of hay as she showed off her snatched figure and gave a seductive pout.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley Stunned in a White Bikini

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elizabeth Hurley said goodbye to the 'best summer.'
Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley said goodbye to the 'best summer.'

“Bye bye to the best summer ❤️,” she captioned the steamy snap.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section, sharing their admiration for the English model.

“I believe you must be the hottest 60-year-old on the planet ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Putting woman half your age to shame wow 🌹😍🔥🌹.”

“You're aging — backwards. 👏👏👏,” a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley Spent the Summer With Billy Ray Cyrus

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley spent the summer on her country estate with Billy Ray Cyrus.
Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley spent the summer on her country estate with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Although she didn’t mention her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, by name, he reportedly spent the summer with the British beauty on her $8 million country estate in the U.K.

“I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment,” she told a news outlet on September 1. “Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling but I'm hoping to improve!”

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Hurley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Went Public With Relationship in April

Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley went public with their relationship in April.
Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley went public with their relationship in April.

Hurley and Cyrus, 64, first met while filming their 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise. However, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until April, confirming it with an adorable Easter-themed photo of the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer kissing The Piper actress on the cheek.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," Cyrus later explained in an interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

Miley Cyrus Gave Her Seal of Approval

Photo of Miley Cyrus gave her seal of approval on Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's relationship.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus gave her seal of approval on Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's relationship.

Since then, their relationship has been in the fast lane, even earning Billy Ray’s daughter Miley Cyrus’ seal of approval. The Hannah Montana alum, 32, praised her dad’s new girlfriend while also highlighting her mother Tish Cyrus’ marriage to actor Dominic Purcell.

“Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing,” Miley told The New York Times in May. “I’m being an adult about it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.