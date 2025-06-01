'Private' Elizabeth Hurley Is 'Having Fun' With Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus: 'She’s Living Her Best Life'
Things are heating up between Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.
The English actress, 59, is fully immersed in her whirlwind romance with the country star, 63, after announcing their relationship on Easter.
"She’s very private about her love life, but it’s no secret she is having fun with Billy Ray and a whole lot more men pursuing her," an insider revealed to a news outlet. "She says she’s living her best life and has no qualms about turning 60."
Hurley — whose 60th birthday is on June 10 — hard-launched the relationship with a snapshot of her man kissing her on the cheek on April 20. However, her friends were long aware of the couple.
"Her friends have known about it for a while as it’s not a new thing," another source dished, noting Hurley "had sworn them all to secrecy and they didn’t tell anyone outside of her tight circle of mostly gay men."
"Now that she’s announced it, everyone is chattering about it," they added. "Liz has a history of dating eccentric guys, so it’s not a huge surprise she’d fall for Billy."
Elizabeth Hurley Is in 'Love' With Billy Ray Cyrus
The TV star went as far as to admit she is in "love" with the singer on April 30. Cyrus posted an Instagram image of them kissing, to which the actress replied, "❤️ you xx."
Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, supported the new pair, commenting, "Awwww."
Elizabeth and Billy Ray made their red carpet debut in Italy on Saturday, May 24, at the Orizzonti | Rosso Exhibition Opening Dinner at Palazzo Barberini.
What Has Elizabeth Hurley Said About Her Relationship With Billy Ray Cyrus?
Elizabeth previously opened up about how many people seemed shocked by her relationship.
"It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well," she told a news outlet on May 13. "There has been quite a reaction."
Among the similarities are their shared love of laughter and the countryside.
"We both love country music, both love movies," Elizabeth added. "We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely."
Elizabeth Hurley's Summer Plans
As she approaches 60, the Austin Powers alum is happy and in love as ever.
"Liz feels as good as she looks, and she looks like a million bucks," the first source said. "Her photos that she posts are not at all filtered. She really looks that incredible face-to-face...she looks fantastic and is still living like she’s in her 30s."
Aside from spending time with her beau this summer, Elizabeth plans on meeting up with fellow stars Elton John and David Furnish.
"She’s got A-list friends all over the world and is still super connected," the insider added. "Elton John and David Furnish are two of her best friends, so she’s planning to spend time with them at their place this summer."