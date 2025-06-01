'Private' Elizabeth Hurley Is 'Having Fun' With Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus: 'She’s Living Her Best Life'

"She’s very private about her love life, but it’s no secret she is having fun with Billy Ray and a whole lot more men pursuing her," an insider revealed to a news outlet. "She says she’s living her best life and has no qualms about turning 60."

Hurley — whose 60th birthday is on June 10 — hard-launched the relationship with a snapshot of her man kissing her on the cheek on April 20. However, her friends were long aware of the couple.

"Her friends have known about it for a while as it’s not a new thing," another source dished, noting Hurley "had sworn them all to secrecy and they didn’t tell anyone outside of her tight circle of mostly gay men."

"Now that she’s announced it, everyone is chattering about it," they added. "Liz has a history of dating eccentric guys, so it’s not a huge surprise she’d fall for Billy."