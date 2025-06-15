Miley Cyrus Stands by Dad After His New Romance With Elizabeth Hurley: 'I Can Love Them Both'
Billy Ray Cyrus is enjoying the support of his daughter Miley Cyrus as he navigates a new relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The former Hannah Montana star, 32, opened up about her father's romantic life while reflecting on her mother Tish Cyrus' marriage to actor Dominic Purcell in a recent interview with The New York Times, published on May 30.
"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," Miley said. "I'm being an adult about it."
Although Miley initially found it "hard" to accept the shifting family dynamic, she later embraced the change.
"Because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up," she explained.
The singer has made significant strides in her relationship with her parents since their divorce in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Billy Ray, 63, and Tish, 58, share five children: Trace Cyrus, 36, Braison Cyrus, 30, Brandi, 38, Miley, and Noah Cyrus, 25.
Miley's estrangement from her father dates back to August 2023 when Tish married 55-year-old Dominic. Miley attended the wedding with siblings Brandi and Trace, while Braison and Noah opted out.
In another demonstration of support, Miley brought Tish, Brandi, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, as her dates to the 2024 Grammy Awards.
After winning Record of the Year for "Flowers," the Tennessee native thanked her team, her "mommy," and Brandi, 38, but notably left Billy Ray out of her acknowledgments.
"Thank you all so much," she quipped, pausing to shrug. "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"
Miley further discussed her relationship with the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist during a June 2024 interview on David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
"I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both," the "Adore You" singer said, emphasizing how her father's career has influenced her own.
"Honestly, my mom is my hero," Miley added, highlighting Tish's significant role in her upbringing.
Sources exclusively revealed to In Touch in January that Billy Ray hoped to mend his relationship with Miley, saying, "All he wants this year is to get Miley back in his life."