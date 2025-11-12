Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Stuns in Cherry Red Chain Bikini While Showing Off Her Figure: See the Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t done showing off her bikini body. "Happy Tuesday ❤️❤️❤️," Hurley, 60, wrote alongside a carousel of sultry bikini photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, November 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley Showed Off Figure in Bikini

Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley showed off ageless beauty in a cherry red bikini.

The Royals star radiated confidence in the series of snaps, rocking a cherry-red bikini with a matching oversized button-up. The daring swimsuit featured sultry chain detailing along the sides, and she flashed a bright smile while posing beside a lush garden.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram The 60-year-old is aging like fine wine.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Applauded Elizabeth Hurley

Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram Fans couldn't get enough of Elizabeth Hurley's latest bikini photos.

"Absolutely stunning and how? At this age to have such a perfect body is truly unbelievable… 😍🤩🔥," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, "How on earth is this beautiful woman 60!?!?!?" "Damnn 60 never looked this good 🔥🔥," a third chimed in. Her steamy photo shoot comes just weeks after Hurley offered fans a rare glimpse into her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, revealing they spent the summer together at her $8 million country estate in Herefordshire, England.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley Shared Rare Insight into Billy Ray Cyrus Relationship

Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley shared rare insight into her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Billy Ray is fabulous. We're very happy, very happy. He loves it," she told the outlet. "Obviously, he loves England. The weather is nicer here in the summer than it is in Tennessee." Hurley, who is a mom to son Damian, 23, also spilled information on the blending of their families, revealing her son has met Billy's daughter, Miley Cyrus. "Damian and Miley [Cyrus] have met," she said. "Billy's kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it's lovely."

Elizabeth Hurley Met Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022

Source: @elizabethhurley/Instagram Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley met while filming the holiday movie 'Christmas in Paradise.'