Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Stuns in Cherry Red Chain Bikini While Showing Off Her Figure: See the Hot Photos
Nov. 12 2025, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley isn’t done showing off her bikini body.
"Happy Tuesday ❤️❤️❤️," Hurley, 60, wrote alongside a carousel of sultry bikini photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, November 11.
Elizabeth Hurley Showed Off Figure in Bikini
The Royals star radiated confidence in the series of snaps, rocking a cherry-red bikini with a matching oversized button-up. The daring swimsuit featured sultry chain detailing along the sides, and she flashed a bright smile while posing beside a lush garden.
Fans Applauded Elizabeth Hurley
"Absolutely stunning and how? At this age to have such a perfect body is truly unbelievable… 😍🤩🔥," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, "How on earth is this beautiful woman 60!?!?!?"
"Damnn 60 never looked this good 🔥🔥," a third chimed in.
Her steamy photo shoot comes just weeks after Hurley offered fans a rare glimpse into her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, revealing they spent the summer together at her $8 million country estate in Herefordshire, England.
- Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Turns Heads in String Bikini Selfie After ‘Best Summer’ With Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus: See Photo
- Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body in Greece Amid Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus: Photos
- Elizabeth Hurley Shares Naked Photo on Her 60th Birthday as Boyfriend Billy Ray Calls Her the 'Love of His Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elizabeth Hurley Shared Rare Insight into Billy Ray Cyrus Relationship
"Billy Ray is fabulous. We're very happy, very happy. He loves it," she told the outlet. "Obviously, he loves England. The weather is nicer here in the summer than it is in Tennessee."
Hurley, who is a mom to son Damian, 23, also spilled information on the blending of their families, revealing her son has met Billy's daughter, Miley Cyrus.
"Damian and Miley [Cyrus] have met," she said. "Billy's kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it's lovely."
Elizabeth Hurley Met Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022
Hurley and Cyrus, 64, first crossed paths while filming their 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise. However, their relationship didn't turn romantic until this year, confirming it with an adorable Easter-themed photo of the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer kissing The Piper actress on the cheek in April.
"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there," Cyrus later explained in an interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."
He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."