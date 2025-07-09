Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body in Greece Amid Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus: Photos

"Every day of my life is bikini day … But somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!! Here’s a pic from my hol in Greece to make up for it," the Strictly Confidential star wrote in the caption, referring to her recent vacation.

Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, 23, was wowed by the snapshot, writing, "Mama this is beautiful" in the comments.

One fan cheered, "You still amaze me, just lovely," while a second wrote, "Love seeing you in a bikini as you look so fit and juicy."

A third person made a reference to Elizabeth's romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, noting, "She is just incredible. Achy breaky heart break."