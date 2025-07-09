Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body in Greece Amid Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus: Photos
Simply perfection! Elizabeth Hurley continued to prove her killer figure is timeless, flaunting her bikini body in honor of International Bikini Day.
Hurley, 60, shared a photo wearing a red triangle top and skimpy leopard print bottoms from her namesake Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear and beachwear brand.
"Every day of my life is bikini day … But somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!! Here’s a pic from my hol in Greece to make up for it," the Strictly Confidential star wrote in the caption, referring to her recent vacation.
Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, 23, was wowed by the snapshot, writing, "Mama this is beautiful" in the comments.
One fan cheered, "You still amaze me, just lovely," while a second wrote, "Love seeing you in a bikini as you look so fit and juicy."
A third person made a reference to Elizabeth's romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, noting, "She is just incredible. Achy breaky heart break."
Elizabeth Hurley Is a Bikini Queen
Elizabeth founded her namesake swimwear brand in 2005 and has been the best possible face — and body! — for the company over the last 20 years. She fronts all new campaigns on their website and frequently posts photos wearing her variety of bikinis and one-pieces to her Instagram page.
The Bedazzled star rocked the red Blaze bikini during a trip to the Maldives in May, showing off how incredible the $188 swimsuit looked on her. She wore the same top in the photo she posted for International Bikini Day.
Elizabeth Hurley Celebrated Her 60th Birthday With Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth turned 60 on June 10 and spent her day surrounded by loved ones, including her boyfriend.
"Thank you so much for the wonderful birthday wishes. I had a magical few days surrounded by family. Feeling very lucky and grateful xxx," she captioned a set of photos on June 13 showing how she spent the day.
Elizabeth looked stunning in a colorful corset top and jeans as she posed alongside Damian, as well as another snapshot that included longtime pals Patsy Kensit and Ceila Wise.
The Royals star sat on Billy Ray's lap in an adorable photo from her big day, as the country music star was beaming with a huge smile on his face.
When Did Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Start Dating?
Fans were completely caught off guard when Elizabeth hard launched her romance with Billy Ray on Easter Sunday, sharing an Instagram photo of the "Old Town Toad" singer holding her in his arms and kissing her on the cheek while wearing a set of green rabbit ears.
"Happy Easter," she wrote in the caption, while followers were confused.
"Wait….what?" one user asked, while a second questioned, "Is this real life?"
However, Damian gave the romance his seal of approval, leaving a series of red heart emojis in the comments, as did Elizabeth's fellow model Heidi Klum.
Since then, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star has shared additional photos of the loved-up pair, mainly on Billy Ray's Tennessee farm.
The couple first met in 2022 while filming the holiday movie Christmas in Paradise.
“I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising,” Elizabeth told a news outlet on May 13, during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party.
She added, “It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well. There has been quite a reaction.”