Ella Langley Fires Back at Claims Riley Green Deserves Credit for Her Success: 'Typical'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ella Langley is pushing back against Riley Green's comments about her rising country music career.
During an October 7 livestream, Langley addressed the remarks and made it clear she was unhappy with Green's characterization of their professional history.
"Yeah, when that man took credit? No, didn't love that, but typical," Langley said in response to a fan's question about Green's comments.
The singer added, "Typical. Pretty typical."
Riley Green's Comments on 'The Voice'
Green, 37, brought up his professional relationship with Langley during the September 22 episode of The Voice while pitching country duo Ferryn and Brinkley Wright to join his team.
"There was a girl that reminded me a lot of y'all," he told the sisters. "I took her on tour with me. Her name's Ella Langley. She's doing pretty well."
The sisters ultimately chose Green as their coach for the Battle Rounds of the NBC singing competition.
Country Singers Previously Toured and Released Duets Together
Langley opened for Green during his tours in 2024 and 2025, building a professional connection that also produced two successful duets: "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Don't Mind If I Do."
Their musical relationship helped bring the artists together in the public eye, while their onstage chemistry fueled speculation about the nature of it.
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Ella Langley and Riley Green Previously Denied Dating Rumors
In 2024, Langley addressed speculation about a romance between the country singers during an interview.
"We're not dating," she said. "We're just good friends."
She added, "Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met. He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him. It's cool to see Alabama people winning."
Green also dismissed the dating rumors that year during an appearance on Nick Viall's "Viall Files" podcast, joking that Langley was "probably too smart to date me anyway."
Green Previously Predicted Romance Rumors
Green had anticipated that speculation about their relationship would follow as their careers gained momentum.
"I kinda told Ella, I was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of things said,'" he said.
He added that they didn't need to respond to the rumors.